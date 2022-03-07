A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Cole Clark

Monday, March 7, 2022 | 11:49 AM

Courtesy of Cole Clark Burrell’s Cole Clark is a member of the 2021-22 wrestling team. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Cole Clark pins Montour’s Henry Orlandini at 189 pounds during their WPIAL Class 2A team quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Burrell High School. Previous Next

Cole Clark feels a responsibility to carry on the tradition of Burrell wrestling.

One of the state’s most consistent programs, Burrell has built a tradition of success rivaled by very few teams in the Commonwealth.

“You carry that standard with you when you wrestle, whether for team wrestling or individual,” Clark said of the Bucs, who were WPIAL Class 2A runners-up this season after winning 15 straight district titles. “I still have Burrell written across my singlet. I like to keep that standard high and wrestle above the competition, not down to the competition’s level.”

The senior 189-pounder is holding up his end of the tradition. Clark is 32-12 with 17 pins this season. He rebounded from a semifinal loss to Mt. Pleasant’s Noah Gnibus to finish third at the WPIAL Class 2A championships Feb. 19 and qualified for the Southwest regional tournament March 4-5 at Peters Township.

A section runner-up in 2020 and section champion a year ago, Clark is 75-47 for his career with 46 pins. He hopes to cap his high school tenure by climbing the medal podium at the PIAA championships in Hershey.

“Cole is a Burrell wrestler through and through,” coach Josh Shields said. “He is well-conditioned, hard-nosed and isn’t afraid to mix it up. He has paid his dues the past four years. He is now reaping the rewards of his hard work and dedication to this sport.”

Clark took a break from training last week for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How do you think you wrestled last weekend at the WPIAL championships?

I think overall I did pretty good. I could definitely open up my offense a little more. I think I wrestled good. I wrestled smart.

What are some things you want to work on before regionals?

My pace, my stamina, I want to be able to get to my offense a little bit more, be a little tougher on top.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

My goal is to obviously make it to Hershey. I would like to be a state place winner. I’m gonna have to wrestle smart and just not give up easy takedowns, stay in position and stay focused in and out of the wrestling room.

What are some of your strengths on the mat?

I’m pretty good getting off bottom and I’m pretty well-conditioned. I don’t get very tired.

Who has been your toughest opponent?

(Mt. Pleasant’s) Noah Gnibus and (Quaker Valley’s Patrick) Cutchember are two very talented wrestlers. Cutchember is on another level right now.

Have you made plans for next fall?

My plan was to go into the workforce.

How did you get started in wrestling?

I wrestled when I was younger. Then I got away from it and got back into it in fourth grade. I stuck with it since then. I had a lot of buddies who wrestled.

After the season ends, what’s the first food you go for?

I walk around at 185, so I can pretty much eat whatever I want whenever I want. I’m pretty lucky.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m a pretty good swimmer. During the summer, me and my buddies go all around, Kiski, Apollo, hit up a bunch of rivers and find rope swings and do flips.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review.

