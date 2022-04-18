A-K Valley senior spotlight: Deer Lakes’ Justin Brannagan

Monday, April 18, 2022 | 9:22 AM

Submitted Deer Lakes junior Justin Brannagan Tribune-Review Deer Lakes junior pitcher Justin Brannagan throws a pitch against East Allegheny on April 20, 2021. Previous Next

It’s going to be tough for Justin Brannagan to top his game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds that lifted Deer Lakes’ boys basketball team to a 39-37 victory over Blackhawk in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.

Being swarmed by teammates and fans on the court is a moment he won’t soon forget, especially with plenty of video of the feat circulating on social media.

“It was amazing,” said Brannagan, who has been selected to play in the Roundball Classic all-star event. “It was definitely an adrenaline rush when I hit it. I had like a moment that I didn’t know what happened. It was so quick. I didn’t have time for it to sink in.

“I’ve watched it like 20 times. It’s one of the best moments I have had.”

Now, the Lancers’ senior has turned his attention to the diamond where he’s making an impact as a pitcher and outfielder for the Deer Lakes baseball team.

On April 4, Brannagan tossed a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts in leading Deer Lakes to a 4-0 win over Mt. Pleasant in a Section 3-3A game. He came back Tuesday with two hits in an 8-1 victory over the Vikings as Deer Lakes improved to 3-5 overall and 2-0 in section play.

Brannagan took a few minutes last week for an A-K Valley Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How has the start of the baseball season gone?

The start of the season, at least section play is going good. With being 3-5, it’s not where we want to be. But I can’t complain with the group of guys and team we have. We’re getting bonded and back together. We’re going to get better and have a better turnout when section play gets started.

How did the team play in the sweep over Mt. Pleasant?

We played very well. We limited our errors. The team is starting to hit. We’re backup up our pitchers. They’ve been doing great. We’ve all been hitting our spots and doing what needs to be done.

What are some of your strengths on the mound?

Definitely, keeping hitters on their toes. I don’t want them to know what I’m throwing. I want to try and keep them guessing and keep them off-balance. And also getting them to hit into groundouts. I don’t really go for strikeouts. It’s never really a go-to when you have good fielding behind you.

Do you prefer pitching or playing center field?

I prefer the outfield. I get a lot of adrenaline running for balls in the air. Pitching is still a fun aspect of the game. I enjoy it.

What is your mentality at the plate?

My mentality is to stay calm. If there’s any base runners on, try and hit them in. Simple basics, get a hit, stay calm.

Which sport do you prefer, basketball or baseball?

I prefer baseball. I’ve loved baseball since I was little.

How did you get started in baseball?

My father. He showed me and I’ve loved it since. And my grandfather. He played baseball and made me fall in love with the game as well.

How did it feel to be selected to play in the Roundball Classic?

That felt great. I was very surprised I got selected. I appreciate it and am excited to play in it.

Have you made any plans for next fall?

I’m committed to Westminster to play baseball. I’m excited for that. It’s going to be fun, kind of a new beginning for me.

What is something people might not know about you?

I have a hobby for dee-jaying. I find enjoyment in that. I just do it for fun. I have the speakers, the turnboards. You name it I probably have it.

What’s your prediction for the Pirates record this season?

I’m saying under .500. I’d like to see the Pirates make the playoffs. It would be nice to see the city have some hope for the Pirates.

