A-K Valley senior spotlight: Deer Lakes’ Madeline Boulos

Monday, October 11, 2021 | 10:17 AM

Submitted by Jeff Boulos Deer Lakes’ Madeline Boulos is a three-time All-WPIAL selection.

Madeline Boulos

Deer Lakes soccer

Madeline Boulos’ upcoming milestone is a product of many factors.

The Deer Lakes senior forward has scored 99 career goals over three-plus seasons, many thanks to outstanding individual effort and creative distribution from talented teammates.

Lancers coach Frank Accetta said Boulos’ “work ethic is outstanding. She stays late after practice, pays attention to detail, very good student of the game.

“Obviously, she has a nose for the net.”

As evidence, she scored 24, 30 and 25 goals her first three seasons, which all ended with all-section and All-WPIAL laurels. She also was named the Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year as a freshman.

This season, she has 20 goals and 13 assists in leading Deer Lakes to a 7-6 overall record and 6-2 mark in Section 2-2A, good for second place behind Shady Side Academy (6-1-1, 6-0-1), which beat the Lancers, 6-1, on Sept. 25. She now has 45 career assists.

Boulos took a break from her dedicated practice time and duties as a member of the homecoming court, for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How do you think the season is going so far?

Our season has been pretty solid so far. We’ve been working super hard to continue to improve. Our goal is to be at our best for the playoffs.

What are some things the team is doing well?

Our team is doing well when it comes to passing the ball, working up the field, connecting in the final third and finishing.”

What will it take to win the rematch with Shady Side Academy on Tuesday?

We need to come out being super confident. Last time we had some doubts, so as long as we work together as a team, connect our passes and finish and then mark on defense, we should be fine.

What are the team’s goals this season?

To come together as a team. We want to have a good seed in the playoffs. Hopefully, we can win WPIALs.

What are some of your strengths on the field?

My coaches tell me my strengths are my speed, elusiveness and ability to see the field. My role is to score and assist as many goals as possible.

You are closing in on 100 goals. Can you recall the most memorable one?

That’s a tough one. Probably last year against Freeport. My sister and I do this corner kick play and we scored off it, and it was super cool. We tricked the entire Freeport team.

What does it take to score that often?

It takes perseverance and drive. You definitely want to be able to use speed to get around the defenders and push yourself to work harder.

How did it feel to be named to the homecoming court?

I’m super excited. It’s a great honor to be recognized at the school.

Are you involved in any other sports or activities at Deer Lakes?

I’m on the varsity track team. I’m in the National Honor Society and French National Honor Society. I’m secretary of student council. I’m a member of best buddies club. I’m also on the prom committee.

Have you made plans for next year?

I plan to attend a college or university to study secondary education. I’d like to be a high school math teacher and coach soccer. I’d also like to play college soccer if I have the opportunity. I’ve been in contact with a few schools.

What is something people might not know about you?

Even though I don’t play an instrument, I really like to listen to classical music, and I’m obsessed with iced tea.

