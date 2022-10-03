A-K Valley senior spotlight: Deer Lakes’ Mason Metzler

Monday, October 3, 2022

Submitted Deer Lakes senior Mason Metzler

Deer Lakes is one of the teams to beat in WPIAL boys soccer, starting the season with a record of 6-0 in section play and 8-1 overall.

Mason Metzler, captain and center back for the Lancers, has a very important role on the team.

“My main goal is to keep it (the ball) out of the net and facilitate it around the field,” Metzler said. “Also being a captain of the team, it’s also my job to better our offense and keep people in check.”

“He knows what he is doing,” coach Aaron Smith said. “There is never any pushback, and he’s a team player. That’s why I made him a captain. He was very productive in the offseason and is a tremendous player and a very coachable one, too.”

Metzler, a member of Deer Lakes’ 2020 WPIAL championship team, is the son of Michelle and Regis Metzler.

He took time out of his very busy schedule to sit down and answer some questions for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

First off, why did you choose soccer?

I chose soccer because my dad played soccer and my preschool friends also played, too. I then started it and just continued it.

Let’s talk about your team for a little bit. You guys are the team to beat in your section. Last year, you guys lost a heartbreaking game to East Allegheny in the first round of the playoffs, 2-1 in overtime. Do you think the loss is playing a part in how well your team is doing this year?

Definitely a little bit. We are out for revenge. We honestly shouldn’t have lost last year, but stuff happens and ultimately they did better than us in overtime. But the loss contributed, and our freshmen feel the same as we do. We want revenge.

Tell me about your experience when Deer Lakes won the WPIAL championship in 2020. As a senior, is that playing a part in your last run as a member of the Deer Lakes soccer team?

It’s playing a huge part now because we all want to get back to where we were (in 2020). That’s what we are pushing for, and we want to play as best as we can.

What was it like to win the WPIAL championship as a sophomore?

It was a surreal experience, but it was the best I’ve ever felt playing soccer. I’m grateful that I was able to experience it with the team. I was very happy with my teammates and considering that’s the first WPIAL championship that we’ve won, it’s crazy to think about.

Deer Lakes was not the favored team that year. Some people were surprised the Lancers went as far as they did. Thinking back to that time, what did you think about the team? Were you expecting to come out as a WPIAL champion?

I definitely expected to win the WPIAL championship once Quaker Valley was eliminated. Even though we lost to Shady Side prior in the season, we had the upper hand in the match. This was the best team I’ve ever played on, and I knew we would go far.

You also play volleyball and are an outstanding player on that team as well. This is an unusual combination of sports. What is it like to balance them?

It’s not the hardest thing in the world for different reasons. Both sports have different seasons. Soccer is in the fall and volleyball is in the winter. I enjoy playing with the people on the volleyball team and really enjoy it.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes your class in particular stand out.

I’d say the amount of skill we have and how tight we are makes us stand out. No other team is as close as we are. We also brought in the freshmen and they got comfortable with us. We’re like a big friend group playing soccer together as best as we can.

Are you involved in any other extracurriculars at Deer Lakes?

I kick for the football team, and I play drums in the marching band.

What does your pregame routine look like?

I listen to music, occasionally watch game film. Basically, the same stuff as everyone else.

What is one piece of advice you’d like to leave with your teammates?

If you have your mind set on something, then do it. I do four extracurricular activities (soccer, volleyball, marching band and football), and there is no reason I cannot do it.

What are your future plans? Is soccer included?

I haven’t really given it much thought. I either want to go to a four-year college or go into a trade. Soccer won’t be a big part of my life after high school. I’m not looking to play at the collegiate level, but if it happens, it happens. I still have to figure that out.