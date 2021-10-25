A-K Valley senior spotlight: Freeport’s Emma Check

Monday, October 25, 2021 | 9:52 AM

Submitted by Emma Check Freeport’s Emma Check is a senior on the 2021 soccer team.

Emma Check

Freeport girls soccer

The Freeport girls soccer team is certainly playing is best at the right time of year.

The No. 14-seeded Yellowjackets have won four of their last five games entering a WPIAL first-round playoff match at No. 3 South Park at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A major reason for their recent surge has been the play of senior midfielder Emma Check.

She had an assist in last Monday’s 1-0 win over Valley and scored twice in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Armstrong as Freeport capped the regular season at 5-10-1. The Yellowjackets finished fourth in Section 2-2A at 4-5-1.

“During our practice we’ve definitely picked up the intensity during training and are taking things a lot more serious,” said Check, an all-section, All-WPIAL and Valley News Dispatch first-team honoree last season. “We are working on the offensive end and finishing in the final third.”

Last week, Check again was named to the all-section team, along with teammates Aleah Parison, Akina Boynton and Madelyn Zarichnak.

“(Check’s strengths include) her vision for the field, good soccer IQ, distribution and ball skills and nose for the ball,” coach Joe Treglia said.

Check took a break from playoff preparation for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How has the season gone so far?

The season is definitely going well. Practice-wise we’ve been training hard but not getting the results we wanted. Going into WPIALs, I think it’s going to be very good.

How did it feel to be named to the all-section team again this season?

It’s always a great feeling to know people recognize my playing level and my teammates see it as well. I’d like to congratulate the others that made it as well.

What does you role as center midfielder involve?

I receive the ball and create passes going forward and getting in for crosses to score. I usually take most of the free kicks and penalty kicks.

How has the team improved since the start of the season?

On the defensive end and defending as a unit. Recently in practices we’ve really improved in that and seeing that in play as well in games.

What are your goals for the playoff game at South Park?

Our goals are definitely to be able to attack in our final third. Being able to finish the ball properly. Overall, just come out with the result we want, which would be winning.

How did you involved with playing soccer?

Ever since I was young, my father was my first coach. He got me involved at U6 in Freeport Area Youth Soccer. I started club around 10 years old and have been playing ever since.

Are you involved in any other activities at Freeport?

National Honors Society, Key Club, vice president of student council, and executive student council treasurer.

Have you made plans for next year?

Not yet. I know I want to study pharmacy, but I don’t know where. I hope to continue to play soccer.

What is something people might not know about you?

My favorite movie is “Mulan,” and I enjoy watching football a lot, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Freeport