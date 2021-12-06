A-K Valley senior spotlight: Freeport’s Lexi Schrecongost

Monday, December 6, 2021 | 10:55 AM

Tribune-Review Freeport’s Alexis Schrecongost competes in the girls 100 breaststroke during the 2020 WPIAL Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championship at Trees Pool on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Submitted by Lexi Schrecongost Lexi Schrecongost is a member of the 2021 Freeport swim team. Previous Next

Lexi Schrecongost

Freeport swimming

The reigning WPIAL Class 2A champion in the 100-yard breaststroke is well aware of the challenges of defending her crown.

Freeport senior Lexi Schrecongost rose to the top of the District 7 field last winter, claiming a gold medal in 1 minute, 6.03 seconds. Now, she will try and improve that time to hold off any and all competitors.

“Just how hard I push myself at practice will depend on whether I’ll be ready or not to get the title again,” said Schrecongost, who signed a national letter of intent last month to swim at Division I Toledo.

Schrecongost has been training daily with the Fox Chapel Killer Whales, her club team, to prepare for the high school season. Because Freeport doesn’t have a pool, the Yellowjackets swimmers train with the club or YMCA teams and have only away meets.

The senior captain has tried to help the growing team bond, with nearly 20 swimmers gathering after school for dryland training.

She took a break from training last week for a senior spotlight Q&A:

Why did you choose Toledo?

I did a couple official visits and unofficial visits; that was the one I felt at home at. The campus was gorgeous. I really felt like I fit with the girls on the team and the coaches in general. I verbally committed Oct. 19.

What events do you expect to compete in there?

The 100 breaststroke, the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free.

How is training going for the high school season?

It’s going good. Since Freeport doesn’t have a pool, I practice with my club team (Killer Whales) at Fox Chapel.

What are your goals for the season?

To go best time in my 100 breast and to just try and win WPIALs again.

What’s the toughest part about that specific stroke?

It’s just keeping the same tempo the whole way through. You get tired when you are going and keeping up with everyone.

How did you get involved in swimming?

I started swimming with the Lolli Pops at 4 or 5 for really little kids and started swimming at the Allegheny Valley YMCA when I was 7.

What do you like about it most?

I just like how much I can push myself since it’s such an individual sport. I have motivation to keep myself going.

How much time do you spend in the pool training each week?

Probably like 14 hours.

Who is your favorite swimmer to watch?

My favorite Olympic swimmer was Rebecca Soni, a breaststroker from the (2008 and) 2012 Olympics.

Are you involved in any other activities at Freeport?

I’m involved in a bunch of clubs — Key Club, art club and American Sign Language club.

What is something people might not know about you?

I like to box on my own sometimes. I do it across the bridge at the Mat Factory.

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?

Sweet potatoes.

— Bill Hartlep

