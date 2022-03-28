A-K Valley senior spotlight: Highlands’ Carter Leri

By:

Monday, March 28, 2022 | 12:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Carter Leri shoots a 3-pointer against Hampton on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Highlands High School. Submitted by Carter Leri Highlands’ Carter Leri is a member of the 2021-22 boys basketball team. Previous Next

All basketball teams need leaders, someone to motivate and encourage as well as to provide a steady calmness when things get intense.

Carter Leri was a sophomore reserve when Highlands won the 2020 WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball title. He watched and learned from others before him and became a leader himself.

That leadership helped Highlands finish 19-8 overall this season and advance to the PIAA second round. The Golden Rams lost to Laurel Highlands, 71-66 in overtime, in the PIAA tournament. They also lost to Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL semifinals.

“Cater Leri has been amazing for us. A tremendous leader,” coach Corey Dotchin said. “He’s always been a tough-nosed kid for us, continues to do everything the right way. I couldn’t be prouder or have more respect for the kid.”

Leri averaged 10.6 points this season and was named second-team all-section.

He took a few minutes last week to reflect on the season in a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did the season go overall for you?

I think the season was good, a couple ups and downs with it. I think overall was it was a great season.

How did the team play against Laurel Highlands in the state playoffs?

The first game we didn’t give them our true team. All our guys just played our hearts out during that last game. We just came up a little bit short. I was really proud of the younger kids and everyone stepping up. When you have five guys in double figures in the starting lineup, there’s not a lot you can do about that.

Where do you think your team improved as the season progressed?

Just our communication on defense. Also, our offensive proficiency. We really got a lot better with that.

How would you describe your role on this team?

Just be a leader for the younger kids. We have two sophomores in the starting lineup, two juniors. Just setting an example for years to come. Just being an energy guy, getting the team going. Mostly being a leader.

What do you hope you passed along to the younger players?

I talked a lot about this this season, just the hard work and the hustle every single play, every single game. You never know when it will be your last game.

How did you get started in basketball?

A long time ago in elementary, I got asked to play in this little league. I played for my neighbor up two grades.

What are your plans for next fall?

I’m going to be attending CCAC-Boyce. I’m not sure if I’ll play basketball.

Are you involved in any other activities at Highlands?

I also play baseball. I’m getting into that now.

What is something people might not know about you?

People got a little of a glimpse about this. I would say I’m creative. I like fashion a lot. Cause of the shoes I was wearing, people were going crazy they were so bright.

What’s the story behind your tattoo on your leg?

It’s for my grandma. It’s cardinal wings. That was her favorite bird. It’s a tribute to her. She passed away my eighth-grade year. It was a little remembrance for her. I was always around her a lot as a kid. She meant a lot to me.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Highlands