A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Highlands’ Cassidy Davis

Monday, June 12, 2023 | 4:25 PM

Submitted Highlands senior Cassidy Davis

Many athletes participate in a variety of sports in high school, but Cassidy Davis has a three-sport schedule a little different from most. The Highlands senior is a standout in volleyball, track and field and gymnastics.

“The best advice I can give to someone that is a tri-sport athlete is that when you’re on top, work hard to stay on top,” Davis said. “Don’t give up when you are up there or do not settle for less.”

Cassidy is the daughter of Celeste and Gene Davis. Along with her three sports, she golfed her freshman year at Highlands.

“Cassidy is a very respectful and coachable kid and has excellent focus and determination when she is practicing and competing,” said track coach Chad Walsh. “That really rubs off on the other kids and leads them in the right direction competitively. I wish I had her for a few more years.”

Davis took some time out of her schedule to sit down and answer some questions for a senior spotlight Q&A:

Let’s talk about track first. How long have you been doing that, and why did you get involved with it?

I’ve been doing track, specifically long and high jump, for about two years. I chose to be involved with it because I was used to jumping in gymnastics relatively high.

You won the long jump at the TSTCA outdoor championship and Rock Relays and finished sixth at WPIALs. What were those successes like for you?

I wasn’t expecting to win at the (TSTCA) championship, and I’ll be honest in saying at WPIALs, I was disappointed and felt I could have done better.

What advice do you have for someone wanting to try high or long jump?

Your form is key to how you will do.

Let’s discuss volleyball. You were named a third team all-section as a setter. What was it like to earn that honor?

I think it was impressive because it was the fourth year of having a team at school, and it was cool to be a part of.

Your freshman year in 2019 was the first year Highlands had a girls volleyball team. What was it like to be part of that first team?

I think it was pretty fun at first, and then it started to get relatively serious. It was an experience, knowing that everyone was on the same skill level and we had fun.

You are also a gymnast. How did you get involved with that, and when did you get started?

I’ve been doing it for 11 years. There was a new gym opening near us, and I switched gyms to be near a closer one, met some of my best friends there and the rest is history.

What is your favorite trick to do?

A back tuck.

Tell me a little bit about your gymnastics season and some of the highlights.

We had about eight meets, and I was a level sapphire. Majority of the meets, I got second in my events. Then, we went to Florida and I finished first in floor and the rest of my events, I got second. Florida was my last meet, and I am now retired.

How did you balance being a tri-sport athlete?

When I was doing track, I wasn’t doing gymnastics. When I finished that, I focused on track and, ultimately, I had more time with track than gymnastics even though gymnastics is all year around.

What are your future plans?

I plan to attend Slippery Rock University to continue my track career.

What is one piece of advice you’d like to leave with your teammates?

Two words: Never quit.

