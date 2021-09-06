A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Highlands’ Dan Thimons

By:

Monday, September 6, 2021

Submitted by Dan Thimons Highlands’ Dan Thimons is a senior on the 2021 football team.

Dan Thimons knows the importance of his position on the football field.

The play can’t physically start until he says so.

Highlands’ senior center takes pride in his work, making sure the ball gets in the hands of his cousin, junior quarterback Chandler Thimons. He also works to keep his cousin off the turf and enjoys pushing opponents deep into their defensive backfield.

The only returning starter on the offensive line, Dan Thimons has been a steady leader for the Golden Rams, who opened the season with a convincing 27-0 win over University Prep on Aug. 27.

The 5-foot-11, 235-pound two-way lineman recently took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did it feel to start the season with a shutout win?

It felt great. It’s definitely going to give us confidence going into the rest of the season. That’s a great thing, especially for some of the younger guys, for us to get a big win first week and give those guys confidence to know we can compete with anyone.

How did the offensive line perform?

I think we dominated up front. The twins, Noah and Logan (Leslie), and (Tyler) Bender and Lucas (Callen). All of us had a pretty good game. I don’t think we let up any sacks. We were moving the defensive line great.”

What do you take more pride in, big rushing games or keeping the QB clean?

Big rushing game, no doubt.

How do you get along with your cousin, Chandler, the quarterback?

We’re pretty close. Me and him hang out a lot outside of practice. We get along quite well.

What’s the toughest part of being a center?

Snapping the ball and having to get your hands up real quick. You have to make sure (the snap) is good every time.

Where do you play in the defensive alignment?

Nose guard. I love playing both sides of the ball. There’s nothing better than when you get to go out and punish kids (as a lineman).

What other activities are you involved in at Highlands?

Last year, I played baseball. This year, I’m not sure if I’ll do track. Last year, I was junior class president. That was pretty fun.

What interests you about student government?

I’m running this year for senior class president. We’ll see if I win. I feel like I know our class and I’d be a good voice.

Have you made college plans?

I’m talking to a couple schools for football. I’m planning to stay local, within a couple hours.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m a big dog person. I love dogs. I have one dog, a golden retriever.

What are you most looking forward to in your senior year?

Just going out and trying to beat the crap out of teams. I love the game. Hopefully, this will be my best year yet.

