A-K Valley senior spotlight: Kiski Area’s Campbell Curry

Monday, June 6, 2022 | 3:55 PM

Submitted by Campbell Curry Kiski Area’s Cambell Curry is a senior on the track and field team.

Campbell Curry competed in three sports in high school, balancing numerous activities such as soccer, golf, track and field, and his academics.

The Kiski Area athlete graduated May 26 after earning 11 varsity letters.

Curry made an impact in track and field, soccer and golf and was happy with his time at Kiski as he managed all three sports.

In track and field, Curry had a personal record in the long jump (20 feet, 8 inches), which was the mark on the team this season.

He also had the best high jump (5-8) and triple jump (41-0.25).

Although he loves track and field, soccer was his first sport and he is glad he made an impact all four seasons at Kiski.

Curry broke out his senior season for golf, having a career outing, carding a 41 in the Section 1-3A opener against Freeport.

The future Tennessee student took a few moments for an A-K Valley Senior Spotlight Q&A:

What do you have to do before you go out and compete?

I listen to music a lot. I’ve always been a big fan of all kinds of music. If given an opportunity, I have to listen to music.

Who’s your go-to artist?

J. Cole.

Who’s your favorite athlete?

Tiger Woods. It’s just what he’s been through physically and in his personal life, and the fact that he was able to come back from that and get back on top, that was pretty inspiring to me.

What do you do to prepare for the long jump?

When they call my name when I’m up to jump, I just envision what I want the jumps to look like. I found out that it’s pretty simple, and I just go and do it. There’s not really a whole lot to my preparation.

You had the highest long jump for the team this year and it was sixth in program history. How did it feel to be able to produce for your team?

It was pretty cool. I actually had a little bit of a funk for some time where I couldn’t really get my steps right, and it was really frustrating, but when everything worked itself out, I was able to start jumping well, again. I felt really good, especially since I was able to contribute to my team and help them win the section title.

How did it feel to win the section title?

We were a couple of points away in one meet from winning the section title both my freshman year and my junior year so it was pretty cool to end up winning it this year in my last year.

What do your teammates mean to you?

They mean everything to me. The teammates that I’m closest with are the guys on the soccer team, and that’s because soccer is the first sport I was really into. I’m really close with a lot of people, whether it be golf, soccer, track, and I honestly don’t think I would have been able to compete as well as I did if it weren’t for some of those people.

Would you say track and field helped you leading up to soccer in the fall?

There’s a lot of conditioning for like preseason and soccer. I wasn’t really used to that and it was tough. Then when spring rolled around, and then we started doing all the workouts for track, I was looking back at the soccer season and thought to myself that it was really not difficult at all. I started to realize that track was really the thing that was getting me into shape for soccer, and soccer just kind of kept me in shape, but track got me into shape.

What was your defining moment in soccer?

I was a sophomore and I had not been playing well for a couple of games. My coach decided to take me out of the starting lineup and I was really jacked up about that, but I expected it to happen and I understood why he did it. I’m pretty sure he just did it to kind of make me angry and that game I went in and I played really well. I scored two goals and we ended up winning the game against Knoch. I’d say that was probably the turning point where I finally realized what I needed to do and how I needed to play.

How much have your coaches meant to you?

They’ll always be remembered by me since they allowed me to play golf and soccer in the same season.

How much does your family mean to you?

They’re incredible. My dad got me into golf and my mom asked for me to play golf and soccer because they knew how much I loved both sports, but the amount of support I get from both my mom and my dad, I really can’t put it into words. It’s just amazing.

What’s next for you after high school?

I’m going to the University of Tennessee in the fall and I’m not playing any sports, but I’ll probably do intramurals or club sports. I’m not going to pursue either any of those three sports as far as actual competition goes.

What will your major be?

Business administration.

