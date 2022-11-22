A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Kiski Area’s Maxine Crosby

By:

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | 12:33 PM

Submitted Kiski Area senior Maxine Crosby

It’s around the time of year when athletes are signing their national letters of intent, and when it came time for Kiski Area senior Maxine Crosby to put pen to paper, she signed to play soccer at Edinboro.

“I looked at schools that weren’t far from home and Division II,” Crosby said. “I was looking for a smaller campus where everyone cheered each other on. I’ve played soccer tournaments at Edinboro, and it was my dream to go there.

“After going to camps up there, I made the decision to go on a tour. I met the assistant coach and we talked, and the coach gave me an offer that day and I verbally accepted.”

Crosby is the daughter of Greg and Tammy Crosby. She is a four-year varsity letterwinner and was Best 11 honoree at the 2019 National Presidents Cup and Leader of the Week at the 2022 UGKA Camp.

She is involved with the Key Club and is a kicker for the football team at Kiski Area. She has been playing soccer since she was 5 and found out about a travel league via a flyer given to her in kindergarten.

Crosby took some time out of her schedule to sit down and answer some questions for a senior spotlight Q&A:

The level of competition in your section this year was tough. How did the team prepare to take on tough opponents?

It really helped having a great coach. We struggled in the beginning in a nonsection game against Franklin Regional. However, we learned from every game.

Kiski Area went to the WPIAL playoffs all four years of your soccer career there, and you started all four years. What was that like for you?

It was an amazing opportunity. I really didn’t expect to play varsity during my freshman year. During a nonsection game, our main goalie got a concussion, and I was thrown in for the last 17 minutes. I was nervous at the time, but I got used to it and started playing the game I know.

You also kick for the football team. Tell me a little bit about that.

I started kicking in middle school. It’s been great to know the team, and I’m surprised at how they respect me. The past four years have been great and, looking back, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t do it.

As a goalie, the main goal is to keep the ball out of the net. What do you do to maintain focus while so much is happening around you?

I focus on the ball and where it is positioned. Additionally, I look at where other offenders are positioned so my defenders can pressure them.

What does your pregame routine look like?

I get a good meal at home and on the way to my games, whether that’s home or away, I plug in my earbuds and I have music on. I’m worried about the game and focused. During warmups, I’m still focused on the game, and I do not joke around.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes your class stand out.

I’ve played with these girls for a very long time. Every one of them has their own personality. I even signed with another one of the seniors. I’m thankful for them, and they are great student-athletes who have worked hard.

What advice do you have for those who want to play soccer or any sport at a collegiate level?

If you love the sport, take the chances. Contact the coaches of any school you want to go to. One out of five will contact you back. You never know unless you try.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I’ve loved giraffes since I was a baby.

What advice do you have for the underclassmen on the team?

Never take time for granted. Time flies. Follow your dreams and follow your heart wherever it may be.

Tags: Kiski Area