A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Leechburg’s Logan Kline

By:

Monday, April 3, 2023 | 1:34 PM

Submitted Leechburg senior Logan Kline

This week marked an important time in the spring sports calendar: the start of section play for baseball.

And in Leechburg, the Blue Devils are looking to build on the success they had last season to become one of the teams to beat this year. Among the players on the talented roster is senior/outfielder Logan Kline.

“I think this year, we will have rough patches, but we have the potential to make it to the playoffs and make it to the top three,” Kline said. “There will be ups and downs, but we will not quit. And the not-giving-up attitude is a great quality to have in the playoffs and early in the season.”

Logan is the son of Marcy and David Kline. He is involved with the National Honor Society, Math Team, BRAVE, Quiz Bowl and the Spanish Club.

He was an all-conference receiver and nominee for the Iron Man Award on the football team, helping the Blue Devils break a 33-year playoff drought. He has been playing baseball for 13 years.

“I chose baseball because my parents introduced me to the sport at a young age,” Kline said. “I fell in love with the sport. My parents wanted me to be like the kids in the movies, swinging the bats. Baseball really stuck with me.”

Kline took some time out to sit down and answer a couple of questions for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

After coming off a good season last year and qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs, what are the team goals for this season?

We want to make it past the first round of playoffs and compete for the section title. I strongly believe that we have the team to do it and be ranked in the top two of the division.

As a pitcher, how do you block out all of the surrounding noises during a game?

Considering I am a two-sport athlete, I’m used to the crowd going crazy, and the noise doesn’t bother me. I dial in and focus on pitching. I know what I have to do. I know the role I’m in, and I have to be there for the team. I think about the people I’m doing this for, and that’s my team.

Along with pitching, you play outfield. What mentality do you go into the outfield with?

I will get anything in the air regardless of where I am. Additionally, I will back up my teammates when a ball is in the air.

What is your favorite part about playing in the outfield?

My favorite part is catching fly balls and making tough plays. I love being able to dive and be out of the air for a split second as it fills my adrenaline and makes me happy. I’ve been playing center field since tee ball, and I love tough plays.

In 2020, the WPIAL changed the baseball schedule so section teams played each other back-to-back, meaning teams had to utilize more pitchers during the week. What do you think of the scheduling policy as a pitcher?

It meant that we were guaranteed to see the best pitcher one time then the other ones during the next game. We wouldn’t always see the same pitcher, and if the games were separated, then we would. We have four or five good pitchers on our team, and that’s a huge advantage for us. Some schools don’t, and this change makes it so schools have to have several pitchers and everyone has to pitch.

What are your thoughts on Leechburg moving into a new section?

When we were looking at the charts, we knew it was going to be a tough section as there were teams we never heard of like Western Beaver and teams like Union, who I think will be our toughest opponent this season as they are dominating Class A in all sports. However, we really don’t look at names and get scared. We are there to compete and show that Leechburg isn’t a Single-A school with bad sports. We are there to prove that we are a great baseball team.

What are some of the advantages and disadvantages of being a pitcher?

Some of the disadvantages of pitching are pitching to every single player, and the biggest worry of giving up a run within a couple of batters. There is a lot of room for error. But the positive is touching the ball a lot within a game and giving the ball to my teammates so they can do the work. I trust and believe that they will get the job done.

How do you feel about playing your final season with Leechburg baseball?

I’m sad, but I have made so many memories through this program. I believe that there are greater opportunities post graduation, and I plan to join a rec league when I am older. I will miss the younger kids on the team as well.

Let’s talk about football. You were a Valley News Dispatch all-star, and during your time with the program, the team ended a very long playoff drought. How do you feel about being part of all of that success?

I am honored as I got nominated two years in a row for that, and I am honored that Leechburg is finally getting recognized for our sports. There are six or seven athletes that are playing at the collegiate level, and I am proud to be part of what others are making of the Leechburg name.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes you all stand out.

Considering that we are all athletically and academically driven, we maintain positivity, and that is why our program was able to excel so much. The different situations and the positive environment that our coaches put us in show that. We truly are an amazing class.

What is your walkup song?

“Talk” by Yeat. It’s hard to choose a walkup song, as there are so many to choose from. I also plan to have a country song for my senior night walkup song.

What does leadership mean to you as a senior?

It means picking up players when they are down and making sure to take control over practice and ensuring that everyone is doing their job. It also means making sure there is no disrespect being thrown at anyone. Baseball is a mental game. If one person is down, it could bring the entire team down.

What are your future plans?

I plan to enlist in the Army and go into the National Guard. I will leave July 14 and come back Dec. 14. After I return, I plan to attend IUP to dual major in marketing and economics. There, I want to either try out for the baseball or football team.

Tags: Leechburg