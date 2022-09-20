A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Leechburg’s Owen Crawford



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 11:28 AM

Submitted Owen Crawford is an Apollo-Ridge senior who plays soccer for Leechburg via a co-op

Owen Crawford is an important part of the success of the Leechburg boys soccer team.

Reigning as a senior captain and starter, Crawford and his teammates have already made a splash by starting their season with two shutout wins.

“Owen is a four-year starter and has matured into a true team leader,” coach Brad Walker said. “His efforts may not always fill the stat sheet, but this team and program’s success is largely thanks to his team-first approach to the game.”

Crawford, who is an Apollo-Ridge student who plays for Leechburg via a co-op, is the son of Scott and Jennifer Crawford.

He took some time from his busy soccer schedule to answer a few questions for a Senior Q & A:

You’ve opened the season with two shutout wins. Why do you think you had such a successful start to your season?

I think it comes down to the fact that we are a put-together team and we work well defensively. We are also a senior-heavy team.

Why did you choose to play soccer?

I’ve played since I was a little kid. I’ve played my whole life. I really liked it and I have amazing memories from playing soccer.

Considering the soccer program at Leechburg has been around for four years now, how has the program changed from the time you started?

When I started, it was the first year of the program. There were mainly freshmen on the team. We lost every game five goals short and it was really bad. My sophomore year, we made the playoffs for the first time, and my junior year, we made the playoffs again. As a team, we’ve grown year after year.

There are 10 seniors on your roster. Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes your class in particular stand out.

I’ve played with a couple of the seniors since I was young. Our chemistry has built over the years, and the fact that the team is senior-heavy, our leadership is also (strong).

What is your most memorable memory from soccer?

I’d say the bus rides to away games and the ride home after we claimed a win. Those are lots of fun with my teammates, and we always have a good time.

What extracurriculars are you involved in besides soccer?

I go to school at Apollo Ridge and there, I am a member of student council, National Honor Society and the basketball team.

What is one piece of advice you’d like to leave with your teammates?

Every night, leave it out on the field. Hold nothing back and don’t look back with any regrets. Leave it out on the field and give it everything you’ve got.

What are your future plans and is soccer included?

I plan to attend a four-year university to study some type of business, education or finance. I am currently undecided about soccer.

What is one thing people may not know about you?

I’m not that outspoken and loud in the classroom, but on the field, I am very loud and very outgoing.

