A-K Valley senior spotlight: Matthew Aulicino

By:

Monday, February 14, 2022 | 12:06 PM

Courtesy of Matthew Aulicino Central Catholic senior Matthew Aulicino signed with Albany on Feb. 2, 2022.

Finding a perfect fit is a challenge for any teenager, whether it’s with friends, classes, college plans or even clothing choices.

When you are 6-foot-7, some of that becomes even more difficult.

“Every single pair of pants you have is always 6 inches too short,” said Matthew Aulicino, a senior football player at Central Catholic.

Last week, Aulicino found the perfect fit for his future, specifically where he’ll continue his football career. He signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for Pittsburgh native Greg Gattuso at Division I FCS Albany.

The 235-pound offensive tackle/defensive end, who transferred to Central Catholic after his sophomore season at Freeport, chose the Great Danes over offers from Akron, William & Mary, Richmond, Army, Air Force, Navy, Dartmouth and Columbia.

The two-time Class 6A all-conference honoree helped guide Central Catholic to the 2020 WPIAL title and a runner-up finish last year.

He took a few minutes after signing day festivities for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

Why did you choose Albany?

I went there on an official visit two weeks ago. I just felt like it was the place for me. I liked the atmosphere most of all, the culture they’ve built around football. I feel like I fit in with the guys.

How did it feel to make that commitment final on Wednesday?

It’s a lot of weight off your shoulders to know what you’re doing. To finally be committed is exciting.

What do you plan to study?

I’m not 100% sure now. I’m between chemistry and a program of pharmacy, physical therapy.

Where will you play, offense or defense?

Offense. My first year I might play tight end and then move to tackle.

What did the coaching staff like about you?

My athleticism. How I played multiple sports, my work ethic. My high school coach knows a couple coaches from Albany. They’re all Pittsburgh guys. That’s another reason I went there. They’re all from around here. That’s pretty cool.

What was the recruiting and visiting process like?

It was a lot of fun, something I’m really glad I could experience. It was pretty stressful, especially with the time period now with covid and everything, running around everywhere. Everything is built into one month, running around in the open period. You’re trying to visit as many schools as possible, talk to as many coaches as possible.

Where did you visit?

West Point, Richmond, William & Mary on unofficials. And an official to Albany.

When did you get started in football?

Sixth grade, middle school football.

What’s the best thing about being 6-foot-7?

Probably walking the halls knowing where you are going and seeing everything; always being good at basketball was a pretty good thing.

Are you involved in any other activities at Central Catholic?

My junior year, I played basketball. I was all-section. This is my first year not playing, so it feels weird. I had to focus on football for college.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m an avid hunter, outdoorsman. Most people don’t know that cause I go to a city school. I’ve went bear hunting in West Virginia. I do archery and rifle for whitetail (deer). I just like being outside.

