A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Plum’s Ben Pittman

Monday, November 14, 2022 | 3:58 PM

Plum senior Ben Pittman

The Plum boys soccer team has had a lot of success this season, winning a section title and punching a ticket to the PIAA tournament for the first time in 17 years.

Contributing greatly to the team’s success is senior center midfielder Ben Pittman.

“It feels good for sure that we are able to go to states,” Pittman said.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t make it to the WPIAL finals, but we are past that. We’re regrouping, and we’re excited for states.”

Pittman is the son of Gregory and Valerie Pittman.

He made the all-section team this season and is on Plum’s honor roll.

He has been playing soccer since he was 3 or 4 years old and now plays alongside his twin brother, Lucas.

“I chose soccer because my dad played it, and he kind of put me into it,” Pittman said.

Pittman took some time out of his busy schedule to sit down and answer a few questions for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

Who do you consider Plum’s biggest rival and why?

I’d say Moon, as they’re the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL playoff bracket, or Franklin Regional.

One of your teammates is your twin brother, Lucas. What is it like playing the game with your twin?

It’s really the best feeling ever to play with family. I wouldn’t want anyone else to be my teammate.

Your brother was one of the leading goal scorers in the regular season, and you were more of a playmaker. What was it like setting your brother up for a goal?

It was good. Personally, I always like to assist, and I’m glad this is something that we can do together.

How did the team prepare to take on tough teams this season and even now in the postseason?

We practice every day, watch film and the coaches make sure we have the right nutrition during the season.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes your class stand out.

We are all best friends. We have all been playing together for so long. We are very talented, and that makes us stand out. The way we play is perfect.

What is your favorite memory from soccer?

I’d say winning the section four years in a row.

What is your mentality going into a game like?

I want to win the game. I don’t care if I get a goal or an assist. All I care about is that we win.

What are your plans? Is soccer included?

I plan to go to college somewhere for soccer. I’m not sure where yet, but I want to study business.

What is one thing people may not know about you?

I did karate for one year.

Considering the state tournament is a do-or-die type of situation, what is one piece of advice you’d like to give your teammates as you enter the tournament?

Play every game like it’s your last. For me, if we lose, it will be my last game.

