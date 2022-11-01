A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Plum’s Cameron Collins

By:

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 3:24 PM

Submitted Plum senior Cameron Collins

Plum is one of the teams to look out for in the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs. Coming off a section championship, the team is looking for even more success during its postseason run.

One of the talented players on the team’s loaded roster is senior center midfielder Cameron Collins, who contributes greatly to the Mustangs’ success.

“She is focused on our team’s success and has been willing to play whatever role is needed for the team to succeed,” coach Jamie Stewart said. “She is a very coachable player who understands the game well and works to improve her game every day.”

Collins is the daughter of Rob and Sharon Collins. She has been playing soccer since she was 9 and grew up watching her father play soccer.

“Cami has been a starter for us the last two years,” Stewart said. “While she doesn’t always appear on the stat sheet, she has been critical to both our offensive and defensive success.”

Collins took some time out of her busy schedule to sit down and answer some questions for a Senior Q&A:

Plum is one of the teams to beat in the playoffs. What kind of offseason training did the team do to prepare for this season?

A lot of us play Cup soccer and we train with our Cup teams, or they play another sport and train with their teams. Some even train on their own.

What is your biggest priority on the field? Scoring? Defending?

I’d say setting up my teammates to score for us.

Latrobe is one of Plum’s rivals this season. Would you want to see them in the playoffs?

I would love to see them in the playoffs. We are going to come out hard, and we want to beat them.

Speaking of Latrobe, the Wildcats snapped your 43-match section winning streak this season. How did the team react to that?

It reminded us that we had to work harder. We knew coming into the season there would be teams after us, but it told us we had to work harder for what we wanted.

How is the team preparing to take on tough teams in the playoffs?

At practice, we give 110% when we play against each other so we are ready to take on tougher teams together.

What is your mentality going into games?

I go into the game thinking that we are going to win. I think to myself that I have got to give 100% and give everything I’ve got on the field.

What is one piece of advice you would like to leave with your teammates?

Just have fun with it and try your best. Enjoy every second of it and spend as much time as possible with each other.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes your class stand out.

A lot of us have been playing together since we were very young. We are very comfortable with each other. We know how each other plays, and we know how to support each other.

Do you follow any superstitions on game day?

Yes. I have to put my right shoe on first then the left. Same thing with my shin guards, right then left.

You’ve recently committed to St. Francis (Pa.). Why did you choose St. Francis and what will you be majoring in?

I chose St. Francis because of their soccer program. I really like the team, the coach and the atmosphere. I will be studying in their physician’s assistant program, and they also have a very good PA program, too.

