A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Plum’s Sam Pine

By:

Monday, February 21, 2022 | 12:11 PM

Submitted by Sam Pine Sam Pine is a senior on the Plum hockey team.

Sam Pine likes being busy when he’s on the ice. He prefers being engaged in the action in front of his net, rather than watching play develop at the other end of the rink.

The past two games, he certainly has had his share of work, and he’s been up to the task.

Plum’s senior goalie made 49 saves in back-to-back victories to help the Mustangs improve to 6-9 and remain in playoff contention in the Class A Northeast Division.

His play backstopped Plum to a 2-1 win over Moon on Jan. 31 and a 3-2 win over Hampton on Feb. 7. He has a 5-4-1 record this season while allowing just 20 goals. He boasts a 1.83 goals-against average and .954 save percentage, stats that are among the best in the PIHL.

“He does everything well in net. He’s always had the tools,” Plum coach Phil Mains said. “This year in particular his focus and compete levels have been elevated, and it’s made a world of difference. He’s more confident in his abilities and has been playing the puck more than ever, which gives us some easy zone exits. He’s our team MVP.”

Pine took a few minutes away from the ice last week for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

What have the past two games been like for you?

With senior night (last) Monday, that was obviously a very memorable night. It was a ton of fun. We had a bunch of fans. It was a big game for us to get a win and keep our playoff hopes alive. And, you can’t complain about 49 saves.

How has the team played of late?

We’re playing a lot better. I give everybody credit how they’ve been playing defensively. A lot of times, I have to make one or two (tough) saves, but I don’t have to face a ton of good scoring opportunities. If they can put up three goals for me, we have a pretty good chance to get a win.

What are the team’s goals for the rest of the season?

We have four games left in the season. Four wins is obviously where we want to be. I think 3-1, everybody would be happy with that and that would put us in second place.

What will it take to make the PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs?

It’s finishing, if we can put up some goals. We have very good defensemen — Parker Gable and John Hanlon — our co-captains. We’re good defensively. I feel I’ve had a pretty good year so far. We don’t give up many goals. We just don’t score many goals. If we can put up 3-4 goals each game, we’ll be at least 3-1.

How did you get started in hockey?

I have an older brother (Gage Pine) who played. He graduated in 2015. He played goalie. My dad played hockey. Just growing up and watching the Penguins made me want to play. My brother playing goalie made me want to play goalie.

Is there an NHL goalie you look up to?

I’ve always loved (Marc-Andre) Fleury. I have a Fleury picture in my room and Fleury jerseys. He’s always been an inspiration. Quick and spontaneous in his movements, stack the pads, stuff you don’t see much anymore, flying poke checks. I like being unpredictable like that.

Where’s the worst place to get hit by a puck?

It definitely would have be, no one wants to get hit in their manhood, but I’ve had three concussions. It’s getting progressively worse to get hit in the head.

Have you made plans for next year?

I committed to Penn State for finance. I talked with a scout about going to the Vengeance, a junior team. If that goes well, I’ll go to Penn State main campus in two years. I’ll start at Penn State New Ken.

Are you involved in any other activities at Plum?

I do a lot with Plum hockey, the (developmental) program, teaching kids the basics to hockey.

What is something people might not know about you?

I would consider myself a pretty out-there person. I talk a lot. When I’m in school, I’m always joking around with people and always having a good time. I just enjoy hanging out with people. I’m a people person.

Who will win the Stanley Cup this year?

I’m a Pittsburgh guy; I want to say Penguins. But the Colorado Avalanche look really good. They’re going to be hard to beat. I would say, either Florida or (the Penguins) on the other side.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

