A-K Valley senior spotlight: Plum’s Vince Citrano

Monday, January 31, 2022 | 9:57 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Plum senior Vince Citrano went 5-0 to capture the Allegheny County Tournament title at 132 pounds Jan. 15, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School.

Whether it’s been by decision, major decision, fall or technical fall, Plum senior Vince Citrano has been on point with his goals for his final high school wrestling season.

Led by his second Allegheny County tournament championship — he also won as a sophomore in 2020 — Citrano is 18-0 on the season between 132 and 138 pounds and is No. 2 at 132 in the latest Trib HSSN Class 3A rankings.

He also is ranked fifth in the state by PA Power Wrestling.

The 132 final at the Allegheny County tournament was a clash of top Class 3A wrestlers. It was a close battle between Citrano and Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw, ranking No. 1 at 126 in Class 3A, but Citrano came out on top with a 3-2 decision to cap a 5-0 mark over the two days of mat action.

Citrano also has 100 career wins within reach. He owns 91 victories over three-plus years against just 17 losses.

The 100-wins club at Plum is an exclusive group with 11 current members since Bill Closson started the run with his 100th in 1993.

While Citrano has much he wants to accomplish over the next month and change, he also is focused on finding the right fit for him at the next level. The Citadel, Minnesota and Mercyhurst are among the schools on his radar.

He recently stepped off the mat for a Valley News Dispatch senior spotlight:

What was the feeling standing at the top of the medals podium again at the Allegheny County tournament?

It felt great … for about 20 minutes. After I got off the podium, I was like, ‘This will feel even better in March.’ This was a good step to what my ultimate goals are.

What comes to mind when you think about approaching 100 career wins?

There is excitement to think about being with all of the amazing names that are already up there on the list. I remember when I was 6 or 7 and looking up at those names on the board, I knew that some day, I wanted to be up there, too.

With just two seniors — you and Lucas Heath — this year’s Plum lineup still is pretty young. How has this group come along as you move into the stretch run of the regular season?

So many guys on this team have done an awesome job of stepping up in their own way. We’ve had young guys play big roles in some duals, and the older guys have done a good job in helping the younger guys develop and get better. It’s an awesome mix, and we’ve really grown closer together. For me, it’s honestly starting to feel like a second family.

What was it like to go up against Maddox Shaw for the first time in the county tournament final?

It was a really good match. We both knew it was going to be a dogfight. We respected each other’s abilities, and we just battled it out. It was like a chess match. It was just awesome competition.

How motivating is it to remain undefeated?

It’s really motivating. Before the season, I set goals, and one of them was to have an undefeated senior year. The goal is still alive, but I know I have to continue to work just as hard or even harder to maintain it. Whether I stay undefeated or not, only time will tell.

With your past participation in cross country at Plum, how did it help you in wrestling?

When I was in junior high, I would run with my older sister (Marie) who was on the cross country team. We would always go for long runs. When I got to my freshman year, my mom was like, ‘Why don’t you give the (cross country) team a try.’ It was fun, and it helped keep me in great shape. I stopped my junior year because of some knee injuries, but I still got out and ran. It really helped with my endurance in matches, both mentally and physically. In the third period, when you see the other guy breathing heavy, it is big motivation to keep going.

What will it take for you to reach your goals of a first section title, a first WPIAL title, and a trip to states?

It basically comes down to staying mentally strong, confident in my physical abilities and not letting the pressure get to me. I know there will be pressure in some tight matches. I want to just go out and let it fly and have fun while I wrestle. That will be the key because I know I can compete with some really good guys. I know I put in all the hard work for it to pay off.

