A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Riverview’s Brionna Long

Sunday, December 4, 2022 | 2:49 PM

Riverview senior Brionna Long Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Riverview’s Brionna Long defends Monessen’s Myasia Majors in a WPIAL Class A playoff game last season. Previous Next

With a roster full of talented, experienced players, the Riverview girls basketball team is ready to take on the challenge of making the WPIAL playoffs for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons.

The Raiders will count on the low-post presence of senior forward Brionna Long to help make that happen.

Long, however, said the focus can’t be on making the playoffs just yet.

“The goals are to win games and have fun,” she said. “We are going to go through it day by day and grow as a team.”

Long is the daughter of Keia Washington. She is a four-sport athlete, also competing on the soccer team and softball team and as a thrower in track and field. She’s been playing basketball since the first grade.

“I chose it because it was different,” Long said. “It was my first sport, and I did it with a ‘just because’ mentality.”

Long took some time out of her busy schedule to answer some questions for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How do you view your role as one of the leaders on the team with multiple freshmen on the roster?

I believe it is very important, and I take it very seriously. I make sure the freshman know what is going on and know not to be scared.

How do you view your role on the court? Is rebounding and defense more important to you than scoring or vice versa?

They’re equal, but they’re not. Defense and rebounding is really important to me as it can make or break a game.

Riverview was knocked out of the playoffs by Monessen in the first round last season. Is that a motivating factor for the team this year?

The fact we lost to Monessen last year in the opening round of playoffs will not play a factor into this season. We will remember how it affects us, but it won’t play a factor. We are moving forward.

What made you try soccer for the first time this year?

I played for fun. At basketball one day, my teammates said, “Do it! Do it!” And I did. It’s similar to basketball: just because.

Who do you believe will be your toughest opponents this season?

I’m not completely sure yet. There are a ton of new teams in our section, so we’ll wait and see.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes you all stand out.

All three of us bring different things to the table. I’m very good on defense, Ava (Blickenderfer) is good on both offense and defense, and Mia (Walls) brings the spirit and is very good on defense. We’ve been playing together since we were young, and we know each other very well.

Lola Abraham is one of the standouts on your team, especially on the soccer field. Tell me a little bit about what it’s like to play with her.

She is a great person and a great player. She has amazing speed, and her overall athleticism is awesome. Her spirit and personality are irreplaceable.

What mentality do you go into a game with?

I’m locked in and focused. My mind is focused on the game and the game only. Everything else is behind me.

Do you follow any superstitions on game day?

If I wear an undershirt for a game and we win, I’ll wash the shirt and make sure I wear the same one the following game. I think that the shirt will keep the luck going into the next game.

What are your future plans? Is basketball included?

I plan to attend CCAC (Community College of Allegheny County), and I want to play basketball there.

What is one piece of advice you’d like to leave with your teammates?

Have fun and “Row the Boat!”

