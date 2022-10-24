A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Springdale’s Bret Overly

Monday, October 24, 2022

Submitted Springdale senior Bret Overly

Springdale soccer has had a lot of success in the past three years, making it to the WPIAL quarterfinals last year and the semifinals in 2019 and 2020.

This year, senior Bret Overly is determined to help the team go further.

“The past three years, we’ve lost to the same team (Greensburg Central Catholic),” Overly said. “We want to come more prepared with a bigger fire underneath us.”

Along with taking on a tough section schedule to clinch a WPIAL playoff spot, Springdale also underwent some change this season, welcoming new coach Paul Palo.

“The transition was pretty easy. He was the junior varsity coach and is a teacher in the building,” Overly said. “He’s been around forever and has gotten to know us. It was easy for us.”

Overly is the son of Jason and Denise Overly. He is a member of the National Honor Society, volunteers around the community and is involved in various clubs within the school. He has played soccer since he was 4.

“Bret is truly a hardworking guy on and off the field,” Palo said. “He has consistently led by example all season and is the definition of a teammate.”

Overly took some time out of his busy schedule to sit down and answer some questions for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

What preparation did the team do during the offseason?

We had a lot of summer practices. They were a lot more intense than in the past. We also had workouts on our own to prepare as well.

Billy Lawrence and Chris Mitchell are two of the top scorers in the WPIAL in Class A, but you aren’t far behind. What is your role on the team?

I’m more of a playmaker. I’m a center midfielder, and I distribute more of the ball.

How is the team preparing to take on tough opponents in the section?

Practices are a lot more intense. Because we’ve all played with each other for a long period of time, it’s made it easier to play on the field together as a team.

What are the team goals for the season? Winning the section? The WPIAL? Making the state tournament?

Coming into the season, the main goal is to make the playoffs. Recently, we’ve won big games, and, as a result, we think we can make a pretty big run in the playoffs.

What do you believe is your biggest strength?

Vision for finding open teammates.

Tell me a little bit about your fellow seniors and what makes your class stand out.

We are a very tight-knit group. We grew up playing together, and we all go to a very small school. This ultimately helps build chemistry on the field together.

What is your favorite memory from soccer?

I would say beating Winchester Thurston.

What mentality do you go into a game with? What about the team?

We go in wanting to win. When we play tougher opponents like Winchester Thurston, we know we could be the underdogs, but we have something to prove. We like to say, “We have nothing to lose, but they have nothing to win.”

What does your pregame routine look like?

I go home after school, eat a good dinner, get to the field about an hour early, listen to music before warmups, warm up and then it’s go time. When my name is called, I run onto the field and I give my mom a “shaka” (hang loose) hand sign.

What are your plans? Is soccer involved in them?

Soccer is not included. Today, I committed to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in business.

What is one thing people may not know about you?

I really enjoy playing basketball.

