A-K Valley senior spotlight: Springdale’s Legend Ausk

By:

Monday, May 9, 2022 | 9:56 AM

This Legend keeps growing.

A multi-sport senior at Springdale, Legend Ausk added to an already decorated resume of athletic success for the Dynamos last week when he helped throw a no-hitter in a 4-2 win over St. Joseph.

Ausk tossed 51⁄ 3 no-hit innings, allowing one earned run and striking out 11. After Ausk reached the PIAA’s 100-pitch limit, teammate Emmett Jaronski finished off the no-hitter by throwing the final 12⁄ 3 innings in relief.

“Good command of both fastball and off-speed pitches,” coach Dante Mahlmeister said of Ausk. “He’s a leader on and off the field.”

On Wednesday, Ausk was 2 for 4 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored in an 11-2 win over St. Joseph, helping Springdale improve to 3-6 overall and 2-6 in Section 3-A. The Dynamos are in a logjam in the battle for third and fourth place with Leechburg (2-4) and Riverview (2-4) with two games against the Raiders set for May 2-3.

Ausk, who also excelled in football, basketball and track and field during his time at Springdale, took a few minutes last week for an A-K Valley senior spotlight Q&A:

How did the team play the past two games against St. Joseph?

We really performed well. We’re not the perfect team. We have our errors. The biggest thing we’ve been focusing on is bouncing back from those. There was good energy all around, including the coaches (against St. Joseph). We’ve been putting the bats on the ball better the past two (games).

What were you doing well on the mound on Tuesday?

Everything did go well. John Hughes was catching for me, a very talented kid. He really knows where to place (the glove) at. The field behind me really helped me get the no-hitter.

How did Emmett pitch after you?

Emmett pitched just as well, if not better. He helped me wrap up that game. Also, thanks to the field backing him up and keeping everything clean.

Have you ever been part of a no-hitter before?

Not in my high school career. I took a few years’ break for tournaments.

What is your role on this team?

To be a motivator and pitcher most importantly. I believe we have gifted kids when it comes to the sport. John Hughes, Colin O’Day are really great players. We have a lot of players who are good at their positions. I try to be morally supportive of the team.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Looking at playoffs now. My personal goal is to beat Riverview, one of our rivals. We have a chance to beat them. We’ll take it one step at a time, beat Riverview first and playoffs second.

How did you get started in baseball?

My family has been involved in it. My dad was a baseball player for most of his life. My (sixth-grade) brother (Wyatt Warywoda) is involved in it. He’s much better than me, probably will go to a big college.

Have you made any plans for next fall?

I do have an upcoming surgery on my shoulder so (how that goes) will depend if I play sports at the next level.

Which sport do you prefer, football or baseball?

I love both. If I had to pick one, I’d say football. But baseball is just a step down.

Is there a story behind your first name?

It’s from “Legends of the Fall,” a movie I’ve never seen.

What is something people might not know about you?

I have a shoulder injury that I’ve been fighting through for my whole senior season. I played quarterback throughout the fall and pitched through it. I’ve been able to be successful despite the circumstances.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Springdale