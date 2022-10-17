A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Valley’s Elisabeth Ervin

By:

Monday, October 17, 2022 | 10:49 AM

Submitted Valley senior Elisabeth Ervin

Valley’s girls tennis team has had quite a lot of success the past couple of years, led by now-graduated top players Eden Richey and Rachel Schrock.

The team has continued its successful run this season, led by outstanding senior Elisabeth Ervin, who not only contributes on the court but also to the team dynamic through her leadership.

“I really underestimated how difficult it would be to step into the leadership position, and it was tricky,” Ervin said.

“But I kept in mind that their contributions were energy based, and they made it a fun environment. Not to mention, we have a new coach this year, and that was new for everyone and it made it easier to adjust.”

Ervin is the daughter of Tim and Lorin Ervin. At Valley, she is involved heavily with student council, prom committee, art club, science club, yearbook club and student drama club.

She also is ranked No. 1 in her class and is projected to be valedictorian.

Ervin and her partner, Marissa Barca, finished second in the Section 1-2A doubles tournament to advance to WPIALs.

Ervin also finished third in the section singles tournament to qualify for that WPIAL tournament as well.

She took a few minutes to sit down and answer a few questions for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

First off, why did you choose tennis?

My brother is actually the one that got me into tennis. He saw a commercial of people playing tennis, and we went outside and tried it. The coach contacted my mom because someone saw me outside playing tennis. From there, my coach taught me everything I know.

You opened the Section 1-2A singles tournament with two impressive wins. However, you then lost to Sophia Smithnosky of Mt. Pleasant to put you in a do-or-die situation in the third-place match. You won, 6-1, 6-1, over Derry’s Danielle Dominick. What mentality did you have going into that match?

I knew that the match was going to be tricky because the person I was playing was really good. However, I stuck to what I knew would get me far in high school tennis: angles, hitting balls far and consistency.

What is the major difference between playing singles and playing doubles?

I’d say the mental aspect. In singles, I know I have control of the game and can jump back in if I find myself out of the game. In doubles, it’s harder because it’s a partnership, and I have to adjust to my partner. However, once you establish a true partnership, it’s pretty much smooth sailing from there.

Do you prefer singles or doubles?

Most of my tennis career, I’ve preferred singles just because I have control over my actions and it’s a lot easier, mentally, for me in singles. But doubles is growing on me.

Tell me a little bit about your doubles partner, Marissa. What are some things you both do well on the court together?

Both of our returns are solid. She is very good at the net. She’s fast and knows how to put balls away and cut them off when she can.

What do you believe is your biggest strength?

I’d say my angles I can get off my backhand. They come so naturally to me, and I can mix it up when needed.

What have you been doing in the offseason to build on your athletic abilities?

I tried to go to clinics when I could. This past winter, I broke my foot, and I couldn’t do much. I played in what I could this summer, whether that was doubles or singles. I’d also go out and hit with other people.

What’s the major difference between playing for Valley and playing in youth tournaments, where it’s more individual based?

I think the biggest difference is the level of play because, in youth tournaments, you are put into categories based on what level you’re at (i.e., intermediate, advanced). I knew I would play at a higher level. Playing for Valley, I have to strategize a little more. Not only do I have to keep the ball in play, I have to also focus on angles and the pace of the game.

Tell me a little bit about your teammates and what makes your team stand out.

We are a very young team and only had two returning starters. However, we have formed such a solid relationship. We always feel comfortable around each other regardless of the outcome. We have such a close bond, and it’s really special.

What are your plans, and is tennis included in them?

It’s a work in progress right now. I’ve talked to Allegheny and I can see tennis in my future, but it is not a top priority. I want to stay local or in the state, and I plan to major in civil engineering.

What advice do you have for people wanting to play tennis for leisure or even wanting to try tennis at a competitive level?

It’s a lifelong sport, and if you just pick up a racquet and mess around with it, you will learn something. It’s a lot of fun but can be mentally challenging at some points.

What is your favorite memory from tennis?

The one that sticks with me the most is from my freshman year when we went into a third set with North Catholic in second doubles. This decided if we won the match. It was game point and I was up at the net, and the ball came straight up and I hit an overhead and that solidified our win and punched us a ticket to playoffs. I was so excited.

Tags: Valley