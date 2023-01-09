A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Valley’s Jada Norman

Submitted Valley senior Jada Norman

With big victories over Deer Lakes and Ligonier Valley in the books, the Valley girls basketball team has already surpassed its win total from a 1-18 season last year. Among the talented players on the roster is senior Jada Norman.

“After our win against Deer Lakes, we went into the Ligonier Valley game wanting to win”, Norman said. “We want more wins and we want to work harder. Our team goal is to not give up and be able to make the games closer in terms of scores than what they have been over the years.”

Jada is the daughter of Joel and Tonya Norman. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, interactive club, soccer team, softball team and the marching band, where she plays clarinet. She has been playing soccer since she was 5 years old.

“My mom played basketball,” Norman said. “She put my sister and I into YMCA basketball activities, and I stuck with it because I enjoyed the competition.”

Norman took some time out of her busy schedule to answer some questions for a senior spotlight Q&A:

What do you consider to be your role on the team?

My role is to be a voice of reason and someone who knows the game more than others. I’ve been playing with many people from opposing teams for quite some time, and I know what to look out for on the court.

You and Aelan Wyley are both top scorers for Valley. What is it like to play with another dangerous scorer?

It’s honestly great. We both didn’t have a bunch of chances to score a lot, but it lets us keep up with the other teams in the section.

Tell me a little bit about what you’ve learned from your freshman year until now.

I’ve learned to trust myself more and put more faith into my teammates. I was kind of a solo player and wanted to fix everything on my own. Now, I have learned to have others help me and to not do everything by myself.

This past summer, the team attended a summer league in Highlands. What was that experience like for the team and you personally?

Personally, the summer league was great. I never have done anything like that, and I have always wanted to but the covid-19 pandemic happened. Team wise, it was really great because we got to connect more and understand each other personally.

How do you feel about taking on tough teams in the section?

It will be challenging, and we need to make sure that we are at the top of our game to play them as best as we can. Additionally, we must be as healthy as possible to beat them. We know they will be challenging.

One of your teammates is your sister, Janelle. What is it like playing the game with her?

It’s a great opportunity. Not a lot of people get to play with their siblings, and we often go home and discuss how to fix (problems). We’ve been playing together, and that’s another great bonus as we know how each other play.

What is your favorite memory from basketball?

I’d say attending summer league at Highlands and winning against Deer Lakes. That was a great win for me.

Tell me a little bit about your senior class and what makes your class stand out.

Our senior class is one of the most athletic ones compared to others. Over the years, we have been starting to make a change that people don’t see behind closed doors. We have put a lot of work in to be our best in this season.

What is one piece of advice you’d like to leave with your teammates?

Don’t give up and keep fighting until the last buzzer goes off at the end of the game. Put yourself first before anyone else. You can’t rely on anyone else but yourself. In the end, it’s just you and yourself.

What are your future plans? Is basketball included?

I would like to play basketball if I could. I want to go to college for engineering; however, if basketball is available, I’ll do it.

What is one tradition you would like your teammates to continue after you’ve graduated?

I’d say letting the team choose the captain instead of letting the coaches choose. It’s a nice bonding thing for the team as you want someone who you know can lead and support them.

Tags: Valley