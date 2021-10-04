A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Valley’s Rachel Schrock

Monday, October 4, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Submitted by Rachel Schrock Valley’s Rachel Schrock is a senior on the 2021 tennis team.

Rachel Schrock has grown accustomed to winning tennis matches this season. The senior is 10-0 playing at second singles.

It’s not a coincidence the Vikings (10-0 overall, 6-0 in Section 1-AA) also have won all of their matches, thanks in part to the play of one of the senior leaders.

“Proof that hard work pays off,” Valley coach Rachael Link said. “Her success this season is a tribute to her diligence and grit.”

Schrock also has found success in tournament play. She finished second in the Section 1-AA singles tournament after falling 6-2, 6-1 to senior teammate Eden Richey, who plays first singles for the Vikings, in the finals.

The two then paired up last week to win the Section 1-AA doubles tournament. It was the first time since 2012 that a Valley pair won the title.

“We played really good,” Schrock said. “Most of the time we play singles, but we’ve been practicing doubles for a while. It was really fun playing with (Richey).”

The Vikings tandem will take part in the WPIAL doubles tournament this week after losing in the first round there last season.

Schrock took a few minutes between volleys for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How’s the season going?

So far it’s been really good. All the girls are so sweet, and I love them so much. We’ve worked so hard all year. It’s rewarding to see our hard work pay off.

What are some of the things you two do well together on the court?

We have really good communication and are always joking with each other. She is hilarious. She’s really good at the net. So I like when she’s at the net, and I’m at the baseline. We make a good team.

What are your goals for the WPIAL doubles tournament?

Just getting through the first round, and then we’ll see where we go from there. I try not to jinx anything. I’m really superstitious.

Which do you like better, singles or doubles?

That’s hard. We play a lot of both during our season. I enjoy playing both. It depends who we’re playing against.

What’s the biggest difference?

Relying on someone else to get the ball. Playing with Eden, it’s always pretty good.

How did you get involved in tennis?

My (older) sister (Lauren) played. I went to tennis camp one year, so I think she played because of me. She played her ninth-grade year, and she said I should come play.

Who is the toughest player you ever faced?

Playing the GCC No. 1 was tough in the singles tournament. All matches are good matches. I play against really good girls.

Are there any players you look up to on the pro circuit?

Naomi Osaka.

What are your plans for next year?

I definitely plan on going to college. My top two schools are Pitt and Michigan for pharmacy or biomedical engineering. I would probably play club tennis in college. I do really love tennis. I’m still deciding.

Are you involved in any other sports or activities at Valley?

Oh my, am I. I play flute for the marching band, and I’m also a cheerleader. I’m president of my class. I do a lot of clubs.

What’s something people might not know about you?

I used to play the piano until I was like 12 years old. My younger brother (Wesley) is really good though.

