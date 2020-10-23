A-K Valley soccer playoff preview capsules

By:

Friday, October 23, 2020 | 5:18 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Owen Zimmerman and his Kiski Area teammates will face Hampton in the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs.

Boys

Class AAA

First round

9-Kiski Area (11-4-1) at 8-Hampton (10-4-1)

Noon, Saturday, Fridley Field, Allison Park

Winner plays: Winner of 16-Laurel Highlands (7-8) at 1-Mars (14-0), 12 p.m., Saturday, Mars Athletic Complex.

Hat Tricks: The Talbots scored 13 goals in their final regular-season game against Highlands. They have only allowed 10 goals this season and have 10 shutouts. They won back-to-back WPIAL titles in 2010 and ‘11. … Kiski Area is making its third straight playoff appearance. The Cavaliers have six shutouts this season and won seven of their final nine games.

15-Knoch (7-8) at 2-Franklin Regional (13-2)

Noon Saturday, Panthers Stadium, Murrysville

Winner plays: Winner of 10-Indiana (8-4-2) at 7-Belle Vernon (14-2), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (site TBD) in quarterfinals

Hat tricks: Franklin Regional, which has won the last two WPIAL titles, has 10 shutouts and has allowed seven goals. The Panthers beat Laurel Highlands, 16-0, in the first round last year. Junior Anthony DiFalco has 78 career goals. … Knoch was the fourth-place team in Section 1. Five of its losses have come on the road. The Knights last made the playoffs in 2017.

13-South Fayette (9-4-1) at 4-Plum (13-1)

Noon, Saturday, Mustang Stadium, Plum

Winner plays: Winner of 12- Montour (9-4-1) at 5-Trinity (11-2), 12 p.m. Saturday, Trinity High School

Hat tricks: The Mustangs finished the season on a nine-game win streak. They recorded 11 shutouts and allowed only eight goals. Plum is looking for their first WPIAL title since 2005. … South Fayette won four of its final five games and allowed only three goals in that stretch. The Lions lost to West Allegheny (twice), Moon and Montour. Senior Chad Eldridge was named to the High School All-American game watch list in the preseason.

Girls

Class A

First Round

8-Springdale (7-6-1) vs. 9-Bentworth (10-4-1)

1 p.m., Saturday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntington Township

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Greensburg Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 16-Riverside (5-8), 3 p.m. Saturday, Norwin Knights Stadium

Hat tricks: The Dynamos finished second to Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 1. They are in the WPIAL postseason for the fourth year in a row. Senior Miranda Shock (12 goals) and junior Lilly Iadicicco (nine) lead Springdale in scoring … Bentworth, tied for third place with Seton LaSalle in Section 2, went 4-1-1 over its final six games of the regular season. The Bearcats made it to the WPIAL semifinals each of the past two seasons. Sophomore twins Reagan and Mallory Schreiber are top scoring threats.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.