A-K Valley spotlight athletes: Gabby Guerrieri and Luke Cochran

By: Jerin Steele

Tuesday, January 1, 2019 | 9:45 PM

Gabby Guerrieri

School: Fox Chapel

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Guerrieri scored 14 points and helped spark a fourth-quarter rally for Fox Chapel in a 42-38 win over Shady Side Academy on Friday at the Pete Sauer Memorial Tournament. She also had 11 points in a 53-22 win over Avonworth on Thursday. After missing three games with a sprained ankle, Guerrieri returned to be a key player for the Class 6A No. 5 Foxes (7-2), who are two wins away from matching last year’s total.

What was it like to have to sit out with an injury, and how did it feel to return to the court?

Honestly, it was a little tough to get back into the swing of things, but overall it felt great to get back on the court.

What’s been the key to the team getting off to a strong start this year?

It’s mostly just working hard in the offseason and going to every open gym. It’s paying off in the games.

Where do you see this team in late January?

Hopefully making it to playoffs and getting as far as we can. We need to continue to work hard and support each other to make it as far as we can.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

Sammi Dunlap. She gets us all fired up. She’s very funny and a nice person to be around.

Your older sister, Claudia, graduated last year and played basketball at Fox Chapel. Did you play against each other a lot growing up?

We used to play all the time. I beat her almost every time.

What basketball player would you like to play one-on-one?

LeBron James. He’s my favorite basketball player.

What’s your favorite pro team and why?

Los Angeles Lakers, because LeBron James plays for them.

What is your favorite movie?

“The Last Song.”

What three words best describe you?

Hard-working, kind and determined.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

LeBron James, Sidney Crosby and JuJu Smith-Schuster

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

To keep working hard in school and basketball and be the best person I can be.

What is your favorite subject at school and why?

Math. It comes easy to me, and it’s interesting to me.

What is something interesting about you that people don’t know?

I like to ski.

Luke Cochran

School: Highlands

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Cochran scored 28 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, helping Highlands erase a double-digit second-half deficit in a 77-67 win over Blackhawk on Saturday in the Highlands Holiday Tournament championship game. Cochran, who made five 3-pointers, was the tournament MVP. He averages a team-best 17.6 points for the Class 4A No. 5 Golden Rams (5-2).

What was it like to be in the zone like you were in the second half on Saturday?

The game wasn’t looking the way we wanted to. Everyone wants to protect the home court, and being a captain on the team, I just had to do something to help us in the second half. Everyone was involved. People made extra passes and got me open.

How did it feel to play in your home gym after playing five games in a row on the road to start the season?

We have a great crowd that travels, but if you ask anyone, they want to play at home. You shoot in that gym every day. We always get good crowds for home games. It’s one of the best communities to play in.

What’s the strength of this year’s team?

We’re young, but we’re learning. A lot of kids are stepping into their roles, and they’re listening. We have people that want to run. We’re always going up-tempo. We don’t always run sets like you see a lot of teams use.

Where do you see this team in late January?

I think we have a good shot of repeating last year’s section title, but everybody needs to buy in. I know we lost four seniors from last year, but we have younger kids that are stepping up to the plate.

What basketball player would you like to play one-on-one?

Damian Lillard. I like playing video games, and Damian Lillard was always the guy I played with. In clutch moments, you see him come through a lot.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

Dylan Signorella. That kid is probably the funniest kid I’ve ever known.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

It’s a tie between “Coach Carter” and “Love and Basketball.”

Who is your favorite college and pro team?

Duke and Boston Celtics.

What three words best describe you?

Helpful, loyal and hard-working

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Jordan Belfort (“Wolf of Wall Street” author), LeBron James and Denzel Washington.

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

Win a WPIAL championship.

What is your favorite subject at school and why?

Constitutional law. I want to be lawyer, and I love debating.

What is something interesting about you that people don’t know?

I really like playing volleyball. I’m a big believer that one sport helps you with another. I love how fast-paced volleyball is.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

