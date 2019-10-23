A-K Valley WPIAL girls soccer capsules: Games of Oct. 24, 2019

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 5:00 PM

Girls soccer

Quarterfinals

Class AAAA

9-Fox Chapel (10-7-1) at 1-Norwin (16-1)

8 p.m. Thursday

Winner plays: Winner of 4-Moon (15-2-1) and 5-Seneca Valley (12-3-2) on Monday in the semifinals

Coaches: Peter Torres, Fox Chapel; Lauren Karcher, Norwin

Players to watch: Lucy Ream, Jr., F, Fox Chapel; (Katelyn Kauffman, So., MF/F, Norwin

Corner kicks: Sam Dockey and Kaylee Uribe had a goal each to propel Fox Chapel to a 2-0 first-round win over Upper St. Clair . Ream and Claudia DeMartino had assists in the win , which was the Foxes’ fifth shutout of the season. The Foxes are seeking their first semifinal appearance since 2016. … Norwin earned a bye after winning the Section 3 title and enters the postseason having won nine consecutive matches. The Knights have posted nine shutouts. Kauffman and Lacey Bernick, who are Pitt recruits, lead a balanced scoring attack. Anna Durmis is a William & Mary commit. Norwin won WPIAL titles in 2015 and ’16 and a PIAA title in ’17.

Class AAA

7-Hampton (12-5-1) vs. 2-Plum (15-1-1)

8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Winner of 3-West Allegheny (14-2)/6-Kiski Area (13-4) on Monday in the semifinals

Coaches: Bill Paholich, Hampton; Jamie Stewart, Plum

Players to watch: Rylee Obringer, Sr., D, Hampton; Gina Proviano, Jr., M/F, PLum

Corner kicks: The teams tied 1-1 in the regular-season finale. Plum survived a challenge from Gateway in the first round, winning 6-5 on penalty kicks. The Section 3 co-champion snapped a four-game playoff losing streak and qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. … Led by two goals from Logan Nicklas, six players scored goals for Hampton in a first-round win over Elizabeth Forward. The Talbots, 6-1-1 in their past eight games, finished third in Section 1 behind No. 1 Mars and No. 6 Kiski Area. Hampton made the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals last year.

6-Kiski Area (13-4) vs. 3-West Allegheny (14-2)

6 p.m. Thursday at Mars

Winner plays: Winner of 7-Hampton (12-5-1) vs. 2-Plum (15-1-1) on Monday in the semifinals

Coaches: Mike Spagnolo, Kiski Area; Dave Tissue, West Allegheny

Players to watch: Sidney Palla, Sr., F, Kiski Area; Mackenzie Taranto, Jr., F, West Allegheny.

Corner kicks: Kiski Area is in the quarterfinals for the third straight season. Cavaliers , led by four goals apiece from Palla and Kaylee Elwood, exploded for nine first-half goals in Monday’s 11-0 first-round win over No. 11 Ringgold. Kiski Area, the Section 1 runner-up, has won nine of its last 10 games. … West Allegheny, the Section 4 champion, shut out No. 14 Franklin Regional, 2-0, in the first round and got goals from Taranto and fellow junior Morgan Shansky . The Indians are seeking their first WPIAL title. West Allegheny, on a five-game winning streak, owns a victory over No. 4 Oakland Catholic.

Class AA

8-Freeport (15-4) vs. 1-Hopewell (12-2)

8 p.m. Thursday at Hopewell

Winner plays: Winner of 4-Burrell (17-0)/5-Yough (15-1-1) on Monday in the semifinals

Coaches: Brittni Grenninger, Freeport; Bill Pfeifer, Hopewell

Players to watch: Sidney Shemanski, Sr., F, Freeport; Raychel Speicher, Sr., F, Hopewell

Corner kicks: Hopewell, the Section 1 co-champion with North Catholic, has won 10 games in a row. The Vikings finished runner-up in Class AA last year. Hopewell never has won a WPIAL title. Pfeifer, a 1983 Springdale graduate, is the all-time winningest coach in Pennsylvania girls soccer history with 441 wins (441-71-20). … Freeport punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with an overtime win over No. 9 Waynesburg on Monday. Sidney Shemanski scored both Yellowjacket goals and has a team-best 36 on the season. F reeport tied Deer Lakes for second in Section 3 behind undefeated Burrell. The Yellowjackets reached at least the WPIAL quarterfinals in Class AA for the fourth year in a row. They played in the semifinals in 2017 and finished as runner-up in 2016.

4-Burrell (17-0) vs. 5-Yough

6 p.m. Thursday at Norwin

Winner plays: Winner of 8-Freeport (15-4)/1-Hopewell (12-2) on Monday in the semifinals

Coaches: Frank Nesko, Burrell; Dann Appolonia, Yough

Players to Watch: Megan Malits, Sr., M, Burrell; Justine Appolonia, Sr., F, Yough

Corner kicks: Burrell beat Yough in the first round last season, and the Cougars topped the Bucs in overtime in the quarterfinals in 2017. Both teams are seeking their first WPIAL titles. … The Bucs, with Monday’s 5-0 win over Mt. Pleasant, extended their goal-scoring advantage this season to 94-8. Allie Vescio’s two goals in the contest give her a team-best 29 on the season. Malits, Danica Johns and Maia Ferra each added goals in the victory. Burrell’s defense owns 10 shutouts this season. … Appolonia, Yough’s all-time leading scorer and a Youngstown State recruit, had a hat trick to lead the Cougars to a 10-1 first-round rout of No. 12 Highlands. Yough is the Section 3 co-champion with South Park. The Cougars are averaging 6.1 goals a game.

6-Deer Lakes (14-3-1) vs. 3-South Park (12-3-1)

8 p.m. Thursday at South Park

Winner plays: Winner of 1-North Catholic (11-4)/10-Brownsville (10-6) on Monday in the semifinals

Coaches: Frank Accetta, Deer Lakes; Shelly Thropp, South Park

Players to Watch: Lily Litrun, Jr., F, Deer Lakes; Maya Wertelet, Soph., F, South Park

Corner kicks: Deer Lakes, which finished tied with Freeport for second in Section 2, punched its ticket to the second round with a 2-1 win over Quaker Valley on Monday. Abigail Boulos and Litrun scored the goals for the Lancers. Deer Lakes seeks a trip to the WPIAL semifinals for the second year in a row. The Lancers have surrendered one or fewer goals in 11 of their 18 games this season. … South Park won its fourth WPIAL championship last year and reached the state semifinals. The Eagles finished tied with Yough for the Section 3 title. They won their final four games of the regular season by a combined 19-1. Senior forward Haleigh Finale, a 100-career goal scorer, is a Robert Morris recruit.

