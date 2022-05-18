A-K Valley WPIAL playoff baseball preview capsules for May 19, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | 5:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes pitcher Justin Brannagan delivers against Derry on April 25.

WPIAL baseball playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

1-Hopewell (14-6) vs. 8-Deer Lakes (10-11)

6:30 p.m. Thursday at Burkett Field

Winner plays: Winner of 4-Mohawk (14-4) vs. 5-Yough (11-7) on Monday in semifinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Anthony LaSala, Hopewell; Justin Brannagan, Deer Lakes

Extra bases: Justin Brannagan doubled in a run and tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in leading the Lancers to a 1-0 first-round win over McGuffey. Danny Geis and John Lisotto added two hits apiece. Deer Lakes, which tied for second in Section 3, has won four of its past six games. … Hopewell beat Deer Lakes in the WPIAL quarterfinals 5-2 last season en route to winning the WPIAL Class 3A title. Hopewell rolled past South Allegheny, 13-2, in the first round. Anthony LaSala and Couper Stala each knocked in three runs. Ty Eberhardt had two RBIs. LaSala also struck out eight and earned the win. He has a 0.64 ERA this season. First baseman/pitcher Lucas Arington is batting .448 with three home runs and 29 RBIs.

Class A

Quarterfinals

2-Union (9-4) vs. 10-Riverview (6-9)

2 p.m. Thursday at Shaler

Winner plays: Winner of 3-Rochester (9-7) vs. 6-Sewickley Academy (9-5) on Monday in semifinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Mark Stanley, Union; Enzo Lio, Riverview

Extra bases: Riverview opened the playoffs with a 13-6 victory over Bishop Canevin. Johnny Bertucci was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Luke Migely knocked in two runs. Enzo Lio was 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI and also earned the pitching victory with 10 strikeouts. The Raiders qualified for the playoffs as the fourth-place team in Section 3. … Union, the Section 1 champion, was awarded a first-round bye and has been idle since a 3-2 loss to New Brighton on May 10. The Scotties are led by pitcher/outfielder/first baseman Mark Stanley, who hit a two-run homer against New Brighton. Tyler Staub is another key contributor on the mound and at the plate.

