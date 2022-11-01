A-K Valley WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Nov. 2, 2022

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 3:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Zach Carnahan works against Franklin Regional’s Joey Bayne during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Plum High School.

WPIAL boys soccer playoffs

Class 3A

Consolation game

13-Montour (12-5-4) vs. 2-Plum (18-2-1)

6 p.m. Wednesday, Confluence Financial Partners Stadium, McMurray

What’s at stake?: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs. The loser’s season is over.

Players to watch: Parker Brennan, MF, Montour; Aldi Flowers, MF, Plum

Corner kicks: Montour dropped a 2-0 decision to section rival Moon in the semifinals Monday. The Spartans had already upset No. 4 Franklin Regional and No. 5 Kiski Area. The Spartans finished fourth in Section 2 with a 7-4-3 record. They finished strong, though, going 8-1-2 down the stretch. Parker Brennan and Andrew Prunier each scored 11 goals during the regular season to lead the Spartans. … Plum, the Section 4 champion, lost to Ambridge, 2-1 in overtime, in the semifinals Monday. It was the Mustangs’ third semifinal loss in four seasons. Flowers scored the lone goal for the Mustangs.

