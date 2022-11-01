A-K Valley WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Nov. 2, 2022
By:
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 3:57 PM
WPIAL boys soccer playoffs
Class 3A
Consolation game
13-Montour (12-5-4) vs. 2-Plum (18-2-1)
6 p.m. Wednesday, Confluence Financial Partners Stadium, McMurray
What’s at stake?: The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs. The loser’s season is over.
Players to watch: Parker Brennan, MF, Montour; Aldi Flowers, MF, Plum
Corner kicks: Montour dropped a 2-0 decision to section rival Moon in the semifinals Monday. The Spartans had already upset No. 4 Franklin Regional and No. 5 Kiski Area. The Spartans finished fourth in Section 2 with a 7-4-3 record. They finished strong, though, going 8-1-2 down the stretch. Parker Brennan and Andrew Prunier each scored 11 goals during the regular season to lead the Spartans. … Plum, the Section 4 champion, lost to Ambridge, 2-1 in overtime, in the semifinals Monday. It was the Mustangs’ third semifinal loss in four seasons. Flowers scored the lone goal for the Mustangs.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
