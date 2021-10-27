A-K Valley WPIAL soccer playoff capsules for Oct. 28, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 7:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Adeline Piper (top), Sydney Schutzman and Fox Chapel are in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer quarterfinals.

Today’s games

Girls

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

9-Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at 1-North Allegheny (16-0-1)

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Newman Stadium, McCandless

Winner plays: Winner of 4-Seneca Valley (14-3-2)/5-Norwin (13-4) on Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD)

Notes: Fox Chapel, the third-place team from Section 3 behind Latrobe and Norwin, secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a shootout victory Monday against No. 8 Bethel Park. The teams finished regulation and overtime scoreless, and the Foxes won the shootout, 5-4. Laurel Rabbit scored the deciding shootout goal. Molly McNaughton made two saves in the shootout. Fox Chapel is in the quarterfinals for the second straight season. The Foxes got back in the win column after two straight losses to end the regular season. … North Allegheny’s lone blemishwas a 1-1 tie at Butler on Sept. 23. The Tigers have allowed just four goals and scored 91. North Allegheny is shooting for its third straight Class 4A title. The Tigers lost in the state finals last year. Senior goalie Megan Miller leads the defensive charge, and Lucia Wells is one of a number of scoring threats for North Allegheny.

Class 3A

7-Hampton (12-3-3) at 2-Plum (17-1-1)

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Mustangs Stadium, Plum

Winner plays: Winner of 6-South Fayette (12-7)/3-Franklin Regional (14-3-1) on Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD)

Notes: The teams played to a scoreless tie in the regular-season finale Oct. 20 … Hampton got to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 win over Thomas Jefferson on Monday in the first round. Olivia Hoffman, a top goal-scoring threat for the Talbots, led the way with two goals. Hampton finished runner-up to Franklin Regional in Section 1. The Talbots never lost in section play after a 4-3 setback to Gateway on Sept. 8. They beat FR by a 2-1 score Sept. 16. Hampton made the WPIAL semifinals and state quarterfinals in 2018 … Plum kept rolling Monday with a 7-1 win over No. 15 Laurel Highlands. Camryn Rogers led the way with a hat trick, and Ava Weleski, Kaitlyn Killinger, Marissa Liberto and Cameron Collins added goals. The Mustangs, the No. 2 seed for the third year in a row, have outscored its opponents 113-9 through 19 games.

13-Kiski Area (10-9) at 5-Montour (13-6)

6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium, Robinson

Winner plays: Winner of 9-Oakland Catholic (13-3-1)/1-Mars (13-0-1) on Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD)

Notes: Kiski Area is in the WPIAL quarterfinals for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Cavaliers hope to break through after falling in the round of eight the three other times. Kiski Area scored a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Connellsville on Monday in the first round. Riley Koziatek scored her eighth goal of the season for a 1-0 Cavaliers lead in the first half, and she then assisted on the winner from Payton Buffone with 12:10 left in regulation. Kiski Area, the fourth-place team from Section 1, has won five of six after a four-game losing streak … Montour, which tied with South Fayette for second in Section 4, left no doubt in its 8-0 first-round victory over No. 12 Trinity. Samaria Ullizzi and Grace Bannon each tallied a hat trick in the win, the Spartans fifth in their past six games. Montour reached the WPIAL semifinals last year before losing to eventual champion Mars.

