A new top team takes over in this weeks Trib Ten

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 6:33 PM

There is a new king of the hill in the Trib Ten power rankings.

The big 6A head-to-head battle between Trib Ten teams went to Central Catholic as the Vikings powered their way past the top team all season, Pine-Richland.

The tumble was a long one for the Rams as they went from No. 1 to No. 9 with that Week 5 loss.

Part of the long drop was because all of the other nine power ranked teams were victorious last weekend.

Another head-to-head battle in the Trib Ten comes up in Week 6 as No. 8 Central Valley hosts No. 2 Thomas Jefferson in a nonconference battle royal between the top team in Class 4A and one of the top teams in 3A.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 6. These rankings have no classification boundaries.

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. North Allegheny, 6-0, (2), at Butler on Friday on Trib HSSN

2. Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, (3), at No. 8 Central Valley on Friday on Trib HSSN

3. Peters Township, 6-0, (4), at Moon on Friday on Trib HSSN

4. Penn-Trafford, 5-1, (5), at Latrobe on Friday on Trib HSSN

5. Aliquippa, 6-0, (6), hosts Yough on Friday

6. Gateway, 5-1, (7), hosts Franklin Regional on Friday on Trib HSSN

7. Central Catholic, 5-1, (8), at Norwin on Friday

8. Central Valley, 6-0, (9), hosts No. 2 Thomas Jefferson on Friday on Trib HSSN

9. Pine-Richland, 5-1, (1), hosts Canon-McMillan on Friday

10. Upper St. Clair, 5-1, (10), hosts Mt. Lebanon on Friday on Trib HSSN

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Gateway, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair