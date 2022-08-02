TribLIVE Logo
Abington rallies to win Little League 8-10 state title at West Point

Monday, August 1, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Abington Little League bounced back Monday to defeat Morrisville and win the Pennsylvania Little League 8-10 state title at West Point.

A three-run fourth inning helped Abington rally for a 4-2 victory.

Shane Goldberg and Jerry Jordan had clutch two-out RBI singles for the winners.

Jake Kwiatkowski had an RBI hit in the sixth inning.

Morrisville scored in the first inning on Gavin Reilly’s hit and it made it 2-0 when Aaron Huffman walked and scored on an error.

Kwiatkowski, Max Vazquez and Jordan had two hits for Abington.

Huffman had two hits for Morrisville.

Abington advances to the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Rhode Island.

Murrysville stays perfect

James Templeton pitched a three-hit shutout, and Murrysville defeated Homer City, 8-0, on Monday in the American Junior Legion State tournament at First Commonwealth Bank Field.

Chase Lemke had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Luke Montgomery had two hits and an RBI while Templeton and Brady Yarabinetz hit doubles.

Murrysville finished Pool A play at 3-0 and will face Westmoreland County League rival Connellsville at White Township Complex at 9 a.m. Connellsville rallied to defeat Penn-Trafford, 5-2.

Connellsville scored three runs in the sixth inning and added two in the seventh inning.

Johnny Lovre went 4 for 4 for Penn-Trafford, which scored two in the first to grab an early lead.

Upper Perkiomen, which defeated Spring City, 9-0, will face Northampton in the other semifinal at 9 at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Indiana.

Northampton defeated Taney, 9-2, to win Pool B with a 3-0 record.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

