After back-to-back playoff trips, Shaler looking to take next step

Monday, September 7, 2020 | 10:45 PM

What a difference a couple of years make.

For most of this recent decade, the Shaler football team entered a season just looking to win a game or two.

From 2012-17, fans were forgetting the Titans as they struggled to a 2-56 overall record with five winless seasons.

However, the last two seasons have produced a pair of 4-7 records with both teams ending their season in the playoffs.

The man behind the turnaround is Jim Ryan. While he is glad Shaler is once again competing, just making the playoffs is no longer the goal.

“Playoffs of course were our goal,” Ryan said. “There were a couple of missed opportunities throughout the season that could have put us in a better position in our first playoff game.”

The Titans opened up on the road at Gateway in a Class 5A first-round playoff game last season. Shaler hung tough, but eventually fell to the district champion, 35-21.

“The growth of our team allowed us to perform against Gateway in the manner that we did,” Ryan said. “Unfortunately, we came up short.”

It’s back to the lab for the Titans as they return only four starters on both sides of the ball.

“I would say there is most definitely a lot of pressure after losing some of the big-name seniors we lost,” senior lineman Brandon Schweinberg said. “We are putting guys in who will hopefully have big plays that will keep the program on track.”

Up front, Schweinberg will be joined by senior Zach Valentine. Both were second-team all-conference selections as a year ago.

“Our line is going to be one of our biggest advantages as we have played together before,” Schweinberg said. “We think this is going to be one of the top lines Shaler has seen in recent years.”

Another returning starter is junior Josh Miller, who no longer has to play in the shadow of his ‘bigger’ brother Jake.

Jake Miller led the Titans in rushing with 854 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall. Josh Miller was second on the team with 328 rushing yards.

Senior Roman Tortorea also will help the Titans ground game. He earned a starting spot at linebacker a year ago and will help lead the defense.

Junior Dominic Rossi will take over quarterback duties from Darin Mizgorski. Rossi tossed a pair of scoring passes in limited action last fall.

As a new season dawns, all teams will be challenged to stay healthy.

“We are excited about getting an opportunity to play this year given the obvious circumstances,” Ryan said. “Being able to do the things we need to do to win games given the restrictions this year (is a concern).”

The Class 5A Northern Conference has shrunk from eight to six teams this season and has changed to the Northeast Conference.

Familiar faces Fox Chapel, Kiski Area, North Hills and Penn Hills are also back in the conference after realignment, joined by perennial power Pine-Richland. The Rams were in Class 6A the last four years and replace Armstrong, Hampton and Mars.

“We don’t see much difference in our new conference,” Ryan said. “We think the WPIAL did a good job realigning. We look forward to facing Pine-Richland again.”

Schweinberg believes while the conference is tough, the Titans are ready to throw their hat in the contending mix.

“Our conference has always been tough with the 2018 state champs, Penn Hills, in it,” Schweinberg said. “Adding Pine-Richland is just one more tough game. Although this is probably one of the hardest conferences in the WPIAL, there is no clear-cut conference champ. We hope we can be that by the end of the season.”

Schedule

Coach: Jim Ryan

2019 record: 4-7, 3-4 in Class 5A Northern Conference

All-time record: 361-424-30

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, at North Hills*, 7

9.19, West Allegheny, 3

9.25, at Penn-Trafford, 7:30

10.2, Fox Chapel*, 7

10.9, at Pine-Richland*, 7

10.16, at Kiski Area*, 7

10.23, Penn Hills*, 7

*Class 5A Northeast Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Darin Mizgorski*

185-280, 1,741 yards, 11 TDs

Receiving: Joey Impavido*

53-739 yards, 8 TDs

Rushing: Jake Miller*

150-854 yards, 15 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• Jim Ryan begins his fourth year as head coach at Shaler after graduating from the school in 2000 and serving as an assistant coach for the Titans since 2004.

• The Titans are hoping to make the WPIAL football playoffs for a third straight year. The last time Shaler qualified for the postseason in three consecutive seasons was 2007-09.

• That 2009 postseason was the last time Shaler won a playoff game. The Titans beat Mt. Lebanon, 23-21, in a Class AAAA first-round game before losing to defending WPIAL champion Bethel Park, 32-14, in the quarterfinals.

• Twenty-two years ago, Shaler enjoyed its most successful football season. The 1998 Titans won the Quad North Conference with a 6-1 record, a game ahead of North Allegheny and New Castle. The team cruised past Ringgold, 31-6, in the first round but was stunned by Quad East third-place finisher Penn Hills in the district quarterfinals, 19-7. Ryan was a sophomore lineman on that Shaler team.

