After PIAA approves NIL policy, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher quickly adds 1st deal

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | 7:17 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher announced an NIL deal Wednesday.

MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete.

Pennsylvania high school students can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.

“It’s a blessing … to earn a couple of dollars off building their own brand,” said Gallagher’s father, Rodney II, who confirmed his son’s NIL deal. “With him working so hard to become such a good athlete and such a good young man, these are the perks that are coming along with that.”

The PIAA board had worked since July to craft the NIL policy, believing the guidelines will benefit students by making clear what’s allowed and what’s not.

“The board should be proud of what they did to help kids,” PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said. “It mirrors 18 to 20 other states that have found success, and I think it really helps protect our student and their families.”

Within a few hours of the PIAA vote, Gallagher announced his NIL deal to his 99,000 followers on Instagram. The two-sport standout and West Virginia football commit has a deal with The Pavement Group, a paving contractor founded by a Laurel Highlands graduate. Gallagher II declined to share financial details about the NIL deal, but said his son would be “working within the community.”

The PIAA guidelines attempt to insulate any NIL deal from interscholastic athletics by prohibiting students from wearing school-identifying apparel such as uniforms or displaying a team logo in any NIL-related work. Students cannot reference the PIAA, a PIAA member school or its nickname.

The PIAA also prohibits wearing any NIL-affiliated logo, insignia or identifying mark during team or school activities.

There also are seven categories of products or services that are off limits, including adult entertainment, alcohol, casinos and gambling, tobacco and e-cigarettes, weapons and ammunition, prescription drugs and controlled substances.

NIL deals are now permitted but the PIAA’s top administrator shared a word of caution for any high school athlete offered money for using their name, image or likeness.

“I would say, before you go down this road, sit down with someone who is well-educated and versed in NIL,” said Lombardi, who was working to secure a relationship with Philadelphia-based Team Advance as an endorsed source for NIL education.

The four no votes all came from the WPIAL.

WPIAL president Dave McBain said the league was concerned with the management of NIL deals and the unknown expectations for athletic directors and schools. A student entering into an NIL deal must notify the school’s athletic director or principal within 72 hours. WPIAL athletic directors were surveyed about the NIL policy during a recent meeting held at Acrisure Stadium.

“It was almost unanimous (against the NIL policy) with I think one member voting in favor,” McBain said. “That sent a strong message to our representatives today to pass on the message that we’re not in favor of this.”

Competitive-balance rule

Plans to revamp the competitive-balance formula were rejected by the PIAA board, meaning only football and basketball teams are still impacted by the rule — and only those that add too many transfers.

The PIAA board voted 18-10 against a proposal that expanded the rule to include all team sports and eliminated the transfer requirement from the formula entirely. If the proposed changes had passed, the PIAA would’ve forced teams into a higher classification based on postseason success alone. As currently written, the rule measures both success and transfers.

“You could be penalizing schools for (succeeding) through their own grassroots initiatives, which is youth organizations, middle school sports and ultimately, the varsity,” McBain said. “They’re growing their talent from their own school district, not getting folks from outside. Our membership felt very strongly that wasn’t something we wanted to have happen.”

All three WPIAL representatives voted against the changes along with North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto, the president of the state ADs association.

“To remove that (transfer element), we didn’t feel it served the greater good,” said McBain, adding that WPIAL athletic directors unanimously opposed the changes when the group recently met.

The PIAA board already had voted twice this year to approve the changes, most recently in October, but the proposal lost support before this third and final reading. Lombardi said while these changes won’t move forward, others might still happen.

“I think there are some board members who want to see changes to the formula,” he said, “but I don’t know what they want yet.”

