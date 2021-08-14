After state championship blockbuster, Central Valley working on encore

Saturday, August 14, 2021

The big question facing Central Valley this fall is: How do you top last season?

The Warriors repeated as WPIAL Class 3A champions and won the first state title in team history. They finished with a perfect 12-0 record and won their first 11 games under the running clock of the mercy rule.

Top that? It’ll be hard, but they’ll try.

“Let me have that difficult challenge every year,” coach Mark Lyons said. “Let our football team have that challenge to top last year, because that means you’re doing something well the year before.

“I think our guys are prepared.”

Gone from that talented roster are a number of starters, including the team’s quarterback and some big-play threats now in college, but the Warriors still enter this season as preseason WPIAL favorites.

As a team, they say folks should focus on the players who are coming back, not the ones graduated.

“I feel like people kind of underestimate that we can go to states again,” running back Landon Alexander said. “People are doubting us, saying states is impossible. That’s in the back of everyone’s head. We all want to go to states and win again. That really drives us.”

Part of their plan involves Alexander, a 1,400-yard rusher, running the ball behind Sean FitzSimmons, a dominant two-way lineman committed to Pitt. The team also returns Matt Merritt, a standout linebacker with Division I offers who’ll play quarterback this fall.

All three are seniors.

No doubt there are big shoes to fill with Ameer Dudley now at Harvard, Stephon Hall at Pitt and Myles Walker at Akron, but the Warriors bring back enough talent to make another postseason run.

“I hope a lot of opponents go through our roster and say, ‘Boy, they lost this guy and they lost that guy.’ That’s great,” Lyons said. “We miss those guys as our family and we wish them the best of luck, but I always like the next guys to come in. That’s the part of high school football that’s the fun part.”

The Warriors return three experienced offensive linemen and Alexander, so the running game should remain a strength. A year ago, Alexander rushed for 1,445 yards on 132 carries and scored 17 times. The 6-foot, 180-pound back averaged 10.9 yards per carry and 120.4 per game.

Some of his best performances came in the playoffs. In the team’s final three games, a stretch that included both the WPIAL and PIAA finals, Alexander rushed for 498 yards and eight touchdowns.

“When you have Landon coming back, that should be one of your strengths,” Lyons said. “He had a phenomenal junior year. He came out of nowhere. We knew what he could do, but he took it to another level. Not only did he prove to coaches, he proved to everybody that he’s a phenomenal running back.”

Now, Alexander says he’s imagining a 2,000-yard rushing season, but he’s not the team’s only capable ball carrier. Juniors Jayvin Thompson and Bret FitzSimmons scored three touchdowns each last season.

“We had some big names leave,” Alexander said, “but our roster is deep.”

Defensively, they’re very deep. Senior linebacker Jack Bible ranked third last season with 92 total tackles behind Sean FitzSimmons, who made a team-high 112. Merritt had 90. Senior defensive back Bryce Wilson is a four-year starter who made 70.

“The key for us is we have guys on this football team that have played a lot of big football games,” Lyons said. “When you get to use guys in big situations, first, they gain valuable experience. And second, they don’t want to be the class that doesn’t continue to carry the torch.”

Central Valley

Coach: Mark Lyons

2020 record: 12-0, 4-0 in Class 3A Northwestern Six

All-time record: 110-29-0

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Knoch, 7

9.3 Beaver, 7

9.10 at Aliquippa, 7

9.17 at Blackhawk, 7

9.24 New Castle, 7

10.1 Quaker Valley*, 7

10.8 at Keystone Oaks*, 7

10.15 Ambridge*, 7

10.22 at Avonworth*, 7

10.29 Hopewell*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Ameer Dudley*

76-122, 1,297 yards, 16 TDs

Rushing: Landon Alexander

132-1,445, 17 TDs

Receiving: Myles Walker

25-413, 4 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• The Central Valley football team was formed in 2010 when Center and Monaca merged. In the 11 seasons since, the Warriors reached the WPIAL finals six times and won four titles.

• The Warriors outscored their opponents 601-118 last season. On a per-game basis, that equals an average score of 50-10.

• Along with a team-high 112 tackles, Sean FitzSimmons had 18 sacks and 36 tackles for a loss last season.

• Merritt has announced Division I offers from Air Force, Army, Lehigh, Navy and Robert Morris.

