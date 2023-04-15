After taking lumps last season, Norwin boys lacrosse taking steps forward

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Norwin missed out on the WPIAL Class 3A boys lacrosse playoffs last year, but there is optimism around the team that a postseason return could be imminent.

A young team is growing into its uniform.

“We believe we have a great group with quality leaders, young talent and solid veterans,” Knights coach Chad Good said. “We are lucky to be returning a lot of talented players from last year.”

Top returnees this season include Kyle Gill, a senior captain and goalkeeper who had 20 saves, four ground balls and two caused turnovers in the first three games.

“He has helped our transition,” Good said, “and the saves have felt huge.”

Another senior captain is Ryan Frankovic, who had three goals and four assists early on, and junior Griffin Bartos, an attacker who put up nine early goals.

Junior Isaiah Francis had 20 ground balls in three games, while another junior captain, Evan Gill, had won 75% of his faceoffs and had 33 ground balls.

Juniors Collin Cutshall and Will Franks and sophomores Evan Archer and Garrett Henning are others looking to make an impact.

Good said freshmen Reid Wilson and Ashton Hardy are showing promise as well.

“Last season was not the result we wanted,” Good said. “We had a young team of freshmen and first-year starters. Those freshmen were tossed in early to varsity. They battle and learned.”

More sophomores that are a year more experienced include Joey Vecchio, Connor Mullen, Ryan Charles, Luke Morrow, Jackson Blair and Jerome Murray.

“We have great leadership and depth,” Good said. “Our team plays a tough, gritty style. We’re lucky to have an unselfish group that puts team first.

“This group is hungry, so we set the bar high. We took a lot of losses last year, and this year we look forward to the challenge of returning the favor.”

