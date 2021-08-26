After title game appearance, Elizabeth Forward hungry for more

By:

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 5:01 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward running back DaVontay Brownfield runs in practice. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward quarterback Zion White looks on in practice. Previous Next

Elizabeth Forward rode its fast and physical style all the way to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game last season, where it ran into the Beaver County buzzsaw in Central Valley.

As much as coach Mike Collodi preaches a one-game-at-a-time approach, he knows his team is laser-focused on doing everything it takes to get back to the title game.

“We don’t talk about it, but these are kids. You hear it from them,” Collodi said. “I’d be lying to say they aren’t chomping at the bit to get to that platform again.

“But we coach them hard and we let them know that there’s conference championship, WPIAL championship and state championship. You can’t win one without winning the other. I’m glad they have it to fuel them.”

The Warriors finished 8-1 overall and won the Interstate Conference crown last season. They’ll try again this year with six returning starters on offense and only four defensively. Those starters returning picked up valuable experience last year and are now the leaders.

“I always preach to the guys that our 11 best are going to play,” Collodi said. “We have high expectations and set high standards for everyone on our team, whether they’re freshmen or seniors.”

After Evan Lewis was injured last season, Zion White stepped into the starting quarterback role. All he did in his first game was throw for over 280 yards.

Now White has some competition at the signal-caller position with the arrival of transfer Johnny DiNapoli.

“Any time you have competition, it brings out the best in both guys competing,” Collodi said. “Zion has stepped it up and so has Johnny. Both are big and physical. Both have strong arms and can sling it. Johnny is more of a runner, but Zion has the ability as well.

“Let the best man win, but both are going to be back there.”

DaVontay Brownfield and Kyle Flournoy will be at running back along with appearances by DiNapoli and junior Jordan Wilmore.

Talented junior Zach Boyd returns to lead a receiving corps featuring Keilly Rush, Charlie Nigut and Flournoy.

Dom DeRenzo and a “stable of three or four guys” will man the H-back position.

“We have a few different guys who can go in and out of that spot. When it comes down to it, whoever is rolling that night, that’s who we’re rolling with,” Collodi said.

Along the offensive line is where the Warriors will be the youngest. Dylan Winters will be at left tackle, Nick Murphy at left guard and Grant Robinson at center. Garrett Kristen and Jace Brown are battling for the right guard spot, while Charlie Meehleib will be at right tackle, replacing Chase Whatton, who’s now at Bowling Green.

“That’s the guy that’s going to be the key,” Collodi said of Meehleib. “He’s our next Chase Whatton. I see a lot of similarities between them. He’s big, strong, has long arms with great hands. His toughness and intelligence are unmatched. It was great having him play under Chase for a season, to kind of show him the ropes.”

Defensively, the Warriors were one of the best in the WPIAL last season and look to continue building on that tradition.

“While our offense has been high scoring, the defense is what carries us. Fast and physical is how we play and we have some good leaders back there for us,” Collodi said.

One of the biggest changes for the Warriors will be Brownfield moving to safety from his middle linebacker spot.

“He’s come into camp in the best shape of his life. He’s leaner and even faster now,” Collodi said. “The safety calls our defense, so without Nico (Mrvos) and Evan now, we needed a veteran back there. Davontay is very football savvy and is going to be a big asset for us back there.”

Murphy and Meehleib will be defensive ends with Robinson and Winters at nose guard. There may be times when Murphy will slide into the nose guard spots depending on favorable matchups.

DiNapoli and DeRenzo will fill in at middle linebacker with Brown, Vinnie Marino, Flournoy, Alex Potts and Sean Soukup on the outside. White and Kristen will also see time in the middle.

“With Johnny and Dom playing those offensive roles, other guys are able to be mixed in there. We’re comfortable with all of them filling in the role,” Collodi said.

Joining Brownfield in the secondary will be Nigut and Rush at the corner positions and Boyd at safety.

“Boyd is a monster back there. He’s at least 6-2 now and having that basketball background, he can jump and go up and high point a ball. He had five interceptions in his freshman season for us and he continues to get better,” Collodi said.

One of the biggest losses the Warriors will feel is the graduation of Andrew Smith, who handled all the punting and kicking duties.

“When it came to field position, he was our biggest weapon,” Collodi said. “We have a couple of soccer guys that came out in Ethan Callaghan and Logan Beedle. Nigut, just a freshman, can also kick. He’s that every-position kind of kid.

“One does something better than the other. Who does something better than the rest, we’ll see.”

EF opens with a Week Zero game at Ringgold before hosting Ligonier Valley and traveling to nearby West Mifflin.

“Two 4A schools and Ligonier Valley, who coming into the WPIAL last year only lost five games in five years,” Collodi mentioned. “I think we’re going to find out who we are after our scrimmage (Mars) and those first few weeks. We set the bar high and if we want to get to Heinz Field this year, it’s one week at a time.

“Regardless, though, we’re going to play our game. I say it enough, everyone knows our style by now.”

Elizabeth Forward

Coach: Mike Collodi

2020 record: 8-1, 5-0 in Class 3A Interstate Conference

All-time record: 419-500-36

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Ringgold, 7

9.3 Ligonier Valley, 7

9.10 at West Mifflin, 7

9.17 at Brownsville*, 7

9.24 Beth-Center, 7

10.1 South Park*, 7

10.8 at South Allegheny*, 7

10.15 Mt. Pleasant*, 7

10.22 at Southmoreland*, 7

10.29 Yough*, 7

*Conference game

Tags: Elizabeth Forward