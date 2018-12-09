After winning PIAA title, Penn Hills QB Hollis Mathis make college commitment

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, December 9, 2018 | 3:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Penn Hills quarterback Hollis Mathis eludes Manheim Central's Isaac Perron (11) and Evan Hosler during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Two days after celebrating a state title, Penn Hills quarterback Hollis Mathis committed Sunday to William & Mary.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior passed for three touchdowns in Friday’s 36-31 victory over Manheim Central in the PIAA Class 5A championship at Hersheypark Stadium. Mathis finished the season with 2,800 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

Mathis initially committed to Howard in May before Howard coach Mike London left for William & Mary in November.

I am committing to The College of William And Mary, thank you to the coaches and players for making me feel welcomed and wanted. Williamsburg is now home ! Can’t wait to get started ! #7TRIBE7 #FaithFamilyFootball #GoTribe pic.twitter.com/lQ4ryQwASv — Hollis Mathis (@hm_mambo_xii) December 9, 2018

Blessed To Receive an Offer From William and Mary 🔰🎯 pic.twitter.com/43X7ejDFJv — Hollis Mathis (@hm_mambo_xii) November 28, 2018

