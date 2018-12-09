After winning PIAA title, Penn Hills QB Hollis Mathis make college commitment
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, December 9, 2018 | 3:54 PM
Two days after celebrating a state title, Penn Hills quarterback Hollis Mathis committed Sunday to William & Mary.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior passed for three touchdowns in Friday’s 36-31 victory over Manheim Central in the PIAA Class 5A championship at Hersheypark Stadium. Mathis finished the season with 2,800 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.
Mathis initially committed to Howard in May before Howard coach Mike London left for William & Mary in November.
I am committing to The College of William And Mary, thank you to the coaches and players for making me feel welcomed and wanted. Williamsburg is now home ! Can’t wait to get started ! #7TRIBE7 #FaithFamilyFootball #GoTribe pic.twitter.com/lQ4ryQwASv
— Hollis Mathis (@hm_mambo_xii) December 9, 2018
Blessed To Receive an Offer From William and Mary 🔰🎯 pic.twitter.com/43X7ejDFJv
— Hollis Mathis (@hm_mambo_xii) November 28, 2018
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.
Tags: Penn Hills
- Loading...