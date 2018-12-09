After winning PIAA title, Penn Hills QB Hollis Mathis make college commitment

By:
Sunday, December 9, 2018 | 3:54 PM

Two days after celebrating a state title, Penn Hills quarterback Hollis Mathis committed Sunday to William & Mary.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior passed for three touchdowns in Friday’s 36-31 victory over Manheim Central in the PIAA Class 5A championship at Hersheypark Stadium. Mathis finished the season with 2,800 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

Mathis initially committed to Howard in May before Howard coach Mike London left for William & Mary in November.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

Tags:

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me