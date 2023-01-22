After WPIAL runner-up finish, Thomas Jefferson spirit squad ready for states
By:
Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 11:01 AM
The Thomas Jefferson cheerleaders took it up a notch this season.
After finishing as the runner-up in the small squad division a year ago, the TJ varsity competitive spirit cheerleaders capped their regular season by taking first place in their division at the WPIAL championships Jan. 7, at Hempfield.
The TJ girls were the top scoring team in the 3A small squad division; they also finished as the overall WPIAL runner-up.
Thanks to their strong performance, the Jaguars qualified for the PIAA finals set for Jan. 27-28, in Hershey.
“I was happy with our girls’ performance,” TJ coach Kim Stadelman said. “The girls hit their stunts and brought so much energy to the mat. You get 2 minutes and 30 seconds to be flawless and to make no mistakes, and our girls did just that.
“However, the girls were disappointed to be the runner-up. This just gives them more reason to get into the gym, work harder and do better.”
Stadelman is assisted by her daughters, Kelsie and Brianne. Both are TJ cheer alumni. Brianne also cheered in college at Slippery Rock; Kelsie cheered at Cal (Pa.).
Thomas Jefferson’s team captains are seniors Mikala Capane and Sabrina Everley and junior Julie Evanchak.
Capane, 18, has been a cheerleader almost her entire life. She began cheering in second grade, and has been a member of the competitive spirit squad since seventh grade.
“I have grown to love the sport more and more each year,” Capane said. “I thought our performance at WPIALs was amazing. Our energy on the mat was a whole different feeling. I feel we all put in so much work for so long and that performance really showed it and the outcome of our hard work really paid off.
“Our team is a solid team because of our coaching staff. Without our three coaches we wouldn’t be where we are today. They put in so much and give so much of themselves outside of what is required. It is only fair that we as cheerleaders give them just as much.”
Everley also has been a cheerleader since the second grade and has “loved it ever since.” She is 18 and comes from a large family with five brothers.
“I feel we killed it (at the WPIAL finals) and went onto the mat with confidence in all our skills,” Everley said. “Obviously, every team can put more onto the mat, but I am very proud of how we performed. We will only go up from here and do better each time.”
Evanchak, meanwhile, believes all the hard work by the TJ cheerleaders yielded great dividends.
“I’m extremely proud of the team’s performance at the WPIAL finals,” she said. “The amount of time, dedication and hard work the team and coaches put into the routine definitely paid off. The strong bond within our team made performing together fun.
“Yes, it was our goal to do well at WPIALs but we also wanted to hit a clean, solid routine which I believe we achieved.”
Evanchak began cheering in first grade, and has been a competitive spirit cheerleader since the seventh grade.
Capane and Everley are joined on TJ’s competitive cheer squad this year by seniors Kennedi Kazimer, Alaina Smith, Mia Howley, Ashley Lieberum and Kate Thompson.
Evanchak and Kendall Laboon are the only juniors on the squad while McKenna Shaw and Kaleigh Harrington are the only freshmen.
The sophomore class is represented by Nadia Stella, Natalie Borneman, Bella Kear and Celena Cooke.
Alternates include senior Madison Driskill, juniors Corrin Budday and Holly Neville, sophomore Emily Withers and freshman Chloe Breisinger.
The TJ cheerleaders practiced throughout the month of January in preparation for the state competition.
“After reviewing the (WPIAL) scoresheets, we will be making a few changes to the routine for states,” Stadelman said. “Our goal is the same at each competition: to hit the mat with lots of energy, hit a zero-point deduction routine, and to win.
“We have seven seniors on the mat this year. Each senior is very determined and leads the team in her own special way.”
Thomas Jefferson’s overall team score was 86.4, followed by North Hills at 82.55, Pine-Richland (82.3), South Fayette (82.2) and Mars (79.3).
All five teams received a bid to compete at the state championships.
Tags: Thomas Jefferson
More High School Other• Baldwin spirit squad pleased with WPIAL performance, looks forward to state meet
• Penn-Trafford hockey slumping after loss to Franklin Regional
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 21, 2023
• Franklin Regional’s Brandon Smith, Penn-Trafford’s Alyssa Balest claim WCCA bowling titles
• WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee Don Rebel reflects on 35 years calling games