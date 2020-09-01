After WPIAL title game appearance, Sto-Rox enters new class with new quarterback

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 10:40 PM

In LaRoi Johnson’s first year as head coach at Sto-Rox in 2018, the Vikings improved from the previous year to finish 6-4 but missed out on the Class A playoffs.

The next step in the program’s growth under Johnson last year was more like a giant leap.

Sto-Rox ended up 11-2, won a share of the Big Seven Conference championship and after two playoff wins, reached the WPIAL championship game at Heinz Field before falling to Clairton, 41-19.

“Last year was a great foundation year for us,” Johnson said as he prepares for year three at Sto-Rox. “Our kids all understand how hard they must work to be successful. It’s a grind we welcome now.”

The path to success has plenty of potholes after the graduation of several key players, including the WPIAL’s leading passer in the 2019 season.

Gone is Eric Wilson, another outstanding quarterback from Sto-Rox who led the district with 3,288 yards passing and 30 touchdowns a year ago.

“Replacing Eric Wilson will be tough,” Johnson said. “His leadership along with his ability makes it difficult. His work ethic, though, has rubbed off on our young quarterbacks.”

The Vikings return only five starters on offense and three on defense.

Among those returning starters who will be counted on to lead the way for the Vikings are a pair of seniors in Diontae Givens, a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker/tight end and Duquesne recruit, along with Andre Porter, a 6-foot, 240-pound defensive tackle/guard.

Three sophomores who saw playing time last year in their freshman campaigns will also be asked to do a little more this season.

They include running back/wide receiver/cornerback and last year’s leading rusher Zay Davis, wide receiver/defensive back Terry Booth and wide receiver/cornerback Jaymont Green-Miller.

With so few experienced starters back this season, the school colors won’t be the only thing green for Sto-Rox, but Johnson is optimistic about what he has.

“We are excited about seeing our young guys play,” he said.

The Vikings can also count on senior center/defensive lineman Alfred Troop and Saint Vincent recruit Tyler Williams, junior two-way linemen Anthony Potts and Zyhaire Young and freshman lineman Amare Harper.

It appears John Jenkins will try to fill the void at quarterback left by Wilson, although Johnson looks at the 6-3, 160-pound sophomore as more of a Sto-Rox ‘slash’ type player who the team can use in the same mold as New Orleans QB Tayson Hill. He can throw, run or catch the football.

“As a quarterback, Josh has an outstanding arm with great touch on his deep balls,” Johnson said. “He is an outstanding athlete who will play multiple positions. As a wide receiver, he has soft hands and is a big red zone threat.”

Sto-Rox is saying goodbye for now to conference rivals Cornell, OLSH and Rochester as the Vikings make the climb from Class A, returning to Class 2A for the first time since 2015.

The Vikings will compete in the six-team 2A Three Rivers Conference along with Brentwood, Carlynton, Seton LaSalle, South Side and Western Beaver.

“We look forward to the new challenge of 2A football,” Johnson said. “We can’t wait.”

Schedule

Coach: LaRoi Johnson

2019 record: 11-2, 6-1 in Class A Big Seven Conference

All-time record: 295-242-9

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, at Carlynton*, 7

9.18, at Avonworth, 7

9.25, Shady Side Academy, 7

10.2, South Side*, 7

10.9, at Seton LaSalle*, 7

10.16, Western Beaver*, 7

10.23, Brentwood*, 7

*Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Eric Wilson*

211-367, 3,288 yards, 30 TDs

Rushing: Zay Davis

99-716 yards, 13 TDs

Receiving: Amahd Pack*

59-971, 19 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• LaRoi Johnson is set to begin his second year at Sto-Rox after helping Imani Christian become a force in Class A as the Saints offensive coordinator.

• Adam DiMichele gave way to Paul Jones, who then moved on to make way for Lenny Williams, who passed the torch to Eric Wilson, who completed his scholastic career by throwing for 3,288 yards last year. Those four Vikings greats are all among the top quarterbacks in WPIAL history.

• The Vikings finished the 2019 regular season with a 9-1 record, outscoring their opponents, 423-90.

• Sto-Rox won WPIAL football championships in 1966 and 1987 while the combination of Stowe and McKees Rocks won three crowns from 1935-37. In the last 10 years, the Vikings have had several chances to add to their championship total; however, they lost in the Class A finals in 2011, 2012, 2013 and in 2019. Three of the four losses were to Clairton.

