AJGA tournament coming to Southpointe next month

By: Paul Schofield

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 12:26 PM

A popular youth golf tournament is coming to Washington County on July 8-12.

The American Junior Golf Association, sponsored by DICK’S Sporting Goods, tournament will be hosted by Southpointe Golf Club near Canonsburg.

The 54-hole national tournament, for ages 12 to 19, will consist of 96 boys and girls from around the world.

The AJGA alumni include Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis and Lexi Thompson.

Franklin Regional senior Palmer Jackson, South Fayette’s Luke Lestini, and Central Catholic’s Jimmy Meyers and Neal Shipley played in an AJGA event at Columbus, Ohio that ended on Thursday.

