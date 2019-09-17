AK Valley H.S. Athletes of the Week: Burrell’s Allie Vescio and Leechburg’s Cole Villa

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 | 3:42 PM

Submitted Burrell’s Allie Vescio had a hat trick against Deer Lakes on Sept. 9, 2019. Submitted Leechburg’s Cole Villa tied for medalist honors at the Section 1-AA qualifier Sept. 16, 2019, at Buffalo Golf Course. Previous Next

Allie Vescio

School: Burrell

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Vescio has a trio of hat tricks and 11 goals this season for the Bucs. One of those hat tricks came in a 5-1 win over rival and reigning Section 1-AA champion Deer Lakes last Monday. The Bucs (6-0) are ranked fourth in Class AA in this week’s Tribune-Review rankings.

How has it felt to be a major scoring threat for the team in the early going?

It’s very fun to be a big contributor because we all get along. I’m just really happy that we are all winning together.

How did it feel to beat your rival Deer Lakes?

We were all very happy. We knew we had to win that game because they beat us twice last year. That motivated us to play our best game.

How has it been working with first-year coach Frank Nesko?

It’s been a very positive experience. We all like him so much. It’s been a great change for this year.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I have three pairs of cleats and if I score the game before, I have to wear the same pair for the next game.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Maia Ferra, Danica Stone, Megan Mailts, Danika Johnson and Maddie Schock … pretty much everybody

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

As a team, we eat buttered noodles. We like to carb up before games.

Who is your favorite player on the USA Women’s World Cup Team?

Alex Morgan. She’s a forward and she scores a lot.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Biology. I think it’s very interesting.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Modern Family

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I make really good buffalo chicken dip.

Cole Villa

School: Leechburg

Class: Junior

Sport: Golf

Report Card: Villa tied Burrell’s Marcus Pinchok for medalist honors at the Section 1-AA qualifier Monday at Buffalo Golf Course, shooting a 4-over-par 75. He advanced to the WPIAL Class AA Individual Championship for the second consecutive year. The championship is Sept. 26 at Allegheny Country Club. Villa has routinely shot nine-hole rounds in the 30s this season as Leechburg’s No. 1 golfer.

How did you fell about your round and sharing medalist honors?

It felt good to finally break through and a have a good round when it mattered. I started off a little slow, shooting 3-over on the front nine, but I picked it up on the back.

What are you looking forward to about playing in the WPIAL championship for the second time?

The conditions of the course (Allegheny Country Club) are very nice. The greens are really fast and nice, so I’m looking forward to that challenge again.

What club in your bag are you most comfortable with?

I like my 8-iron, because of the accuracy I have with it.

What is your dream golf course that you’d like to play some day?

Either Augusta National or Oakmont Country Club

Who’s your favorite professional golfer?

I have to go with Tiger (Woods). Watching him win The Masters this year was awesome. It was great to see him come back.

What’s your favorite school subject?

English

Who is your best friend on the team?

Ken Klasnick and I are pretty close. We play golf together outside of matches a couple times a week.

What’s your favorite TV show?

The Office.

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I write and eat left-handed, but I golf and shoot a basketball right-handed. It’s just more comfortable for me to play golf right-handed.

