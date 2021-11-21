Alex Tecza’s 4 TDs help lift Mt. Lebanon to 1st WPIAL football title in 21 years

By:

Saturday, November 20, 2021 | 9:59 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza runs the ball as Central Catholic’s defense moves for the tackle Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza runs the ball as Central Catholic’s defense moves in for the tackle Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza runs the ball as Central Catholic’s defense moves for the tackle Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza runs the ball as Central Catholic’s defense moves in for the tackle Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza runs the ball as Central Catholic’s defense moves for the tackle Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon players celebrate their win in the WPIAL 6A final against Central Catholic on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza runs the ball as Central Catholic’s defense moves in for the tackle Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza is tackled by Central Catholic’s Keith Cushenberry (24) on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Payton Wehner looks to pass against Mt. Lebanon on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Gannon Carothers runs the ball as Mt. Lebanon’s Will Hartung goes for the tackle on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza runs the ball as Central Catholic’s defense moves for the tackle Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza celebrates scoring against Central Catholic on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon fans celebrate their win in the WPIAL 6A final against Central Catholic on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon players celebrate their win in the WPIAL 6A final against Central Catholic on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Norwin Senior High School. Previous Next

Central Catholic had six weeks to devise a new strategy for stopping Alex Tecza, Eli Heidenreich and Joey Daniels, yet the three seniors and their Mt. Lebanon teammates proved undeniable once again.

So, too, was their pursuit of a WPIAL title.

Tecza alone rolled up more than 200 yards from scrimmage and scored four times Saturday night as Mt. Lebanon celebrated its first WPIAL title in 21 years, and coach Bob Palko won his record-tying ninth.

The top-seeded Blue Devils scored touchdowns on seven of their first eight possessions in a 47-7 mercy rule victory over No. 2 Central Catholic in the WPIAL Class 6A final at Norwin.

The title was Mt. Lebanon’s first since 2000,

“It’s been 21 years,” Tecza said. “We’ve worked since January for this. Really, we’ve worked since my sophomore year. It feels great. We’re going to celebrate but we’re not done. We’re going to take this to Hershey.”

The players quickly credited a culture change created by Palko, who tied Thomas Jefferson’s Bill Cherpak as the only football coaches with nine WPIAL titles. Palko won eight in 24 seasons at West Allegheny before starting over at Mt. Lebanon three years ago.

“As soon as he got here, we started acting different,” Tecza said. “Football became a different mentality. We started treating each other differently. I give all of the credit to him. … It’s really special what he’s done for this place.”

In his three years with the Blue Devils, Palko turned them from occasional contenders into champions.

“It’s been a journey,” Palko said. “It’s pretty cool to see it unfold. Is this special and does it mean something? Absolutely.”

Central Catholic (9-3) was a two-time defending WPIAL champion and had reached the finals for the eighth time in nine years. The 40-point margin of victory tied for the fifth-largest in WPIAL championship history.

Mt. Lebanon (12-0) scored 47 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0 on the opening possession.

“I think it’s fair to say we have a lot of versatility on this team,” Tecza said. “It’s hard to game plan against us. We have athletes all over the field. We have playmaker all over the field.”

Tecza did much of the damage, rushing 16 times for 193 yards and catching five passes for another 48 yards. He scored on runs of 2, 59 and 25 yards and added a 23-yard touchdown catch.

And this wasn’t the first time Tecza gashed Central Catholic.

The 6-foot, 200-pound senior had 256 yards on 29 carries and scored twice against the Vikings in early October. Central Catholic coach Terry Totten said he couldn’t explain why Tecza causes them so much trouble.

“We’ve played backs that are going to stand on the steps of Canton someday,” Totten said. “For some reason, we couldn’t tackle him.”

But Tecza wasn’t a one-man team. Heidenreich made five catches, added 165 yards from scrimmage and scored twice. Daniels completed 12 of 14 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

And defensively, senior Owen Halter had three of Mt. Lebanon’s six sacks.

“When we started back in January, this was our expectation,” Heidenreich said. “Coach (Dave) Jancisin, our QB coach, always said, ‘ketchup and chocolate.’ We got the ketchup down. We’ve got to go for the chocolate now. That’s the bigger goal.”

Ketchup stands for a WPIAL title, even though the Class 6A final wasn’t played at Heinz Field. Chocolate represent the state championship in Hershey. Mt. Lebanon will face Erie McDowell in the PIAA quarterfinals next Friday or Saturday.

Palko said he walked into Norwin’s stadium with a team he sensed was mentally ready.

“They were dialed in, man,” Palko said. “I threw them off the field Monday because it needed to be done. They came back and responded and we dialed it in the rest of the week.”

“We were slacking a little bit, you could say,” Tecza said. “We were all busted up and tired from the week before. It was a big week. We had to stay focused. … He really set us straight.”

Tecza scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half as Mt. Lebanon built a 28-7 halftime lead. The Blue Devils’ first touchdown was 2-yard touchdown run by Tecza in the first quarter, followed by a 5-yard touchdown catch by Brendan Anderson early in the second.

Mt. Lebanon extended its lead with a 59-yard touchdown run by Tecza, and a 23-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Tecza just before halftime.

This was a rematch from Week 6 that Mt. Lebanon won 35-14.

“I thought we had closed the gap, but not so, I guess,” Totten said. “What can you say? To the seniors, it’s sad. To the younger people, we’ve got to rebuild our football program.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, Mt. lebanon