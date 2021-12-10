Aliquippa beats odds, wins PIAA Class 4A championship

Thursday, December 9, 2021 | 9:49 PM

HERSHEY — Small-school Aliquippa has a Class A enrollment, yet the Quips are officially the best Class 4A team in the state. Their coach, who never used that size discrepancy as an excuse for failure, described the Quips’ improbable season in one word: “Unbelievable.”

Freshman running back Tiqwai Hayes, who’s quickly becoming the school’s next superstar, rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns Thursday night under the lights at Hersheypark Stadium as Aliquippa defeated Bishop McDevitt, 34-27, in the PIAA finals.

The state title was the second in four years and fourth overall for Aliquippa (13-1). But this was the team’s first in Class 4A, a classification the Quips joined unwillingly. The team was voluntarily playing up to Class 3A before the PIAA competitive-balance rule forced the Quips up another level.

“These kids don’t care if they’re in A or 6A,” fourth-year coach Mike Warfield said. “If you tell us we’re playing Thursday at 7, we’re going to show up.”

No matter how many more kids the other team has.

“That’s just us,” said Hayes, who scored touchdowns on runs on 42, 1 and 8 yards. “At Hersheypark at 7 o’clock? We’re going to be there. At Central Cambria on a Friday night? We’ll be there, trying to do our best.”

Bishop McDevitt (12-2) was the District 3 champion.

“They might be Single-A in numbers,” McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter said, “but that’s not a Single-A team.”

Aliquippa broke a 20-20 halftime tie with a 17-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that consumed nearly 9 minutes. The drive included a 23-yard pass from sophomore Quentin Goode to senior Cyair Clark on a fourth-and-7, and ended with Hayes diving across the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

In all, the Quips converted three fourth downs.

The last fourth-down jam came with less than 3 minutes left and leading 34-27. Aliquippa gambled again, and Hayes converted a fourth-and-1 at the Quips’ 43. That conversion — which was close enough the officials needed to measure — let Aliquippa run out the remaining clock.

“Coach Mike asked: ‘What do you all want to do?’ We said: ‘Go for it,’” said junior Naquan Crowder, the team’s left tackle. “We were going to get it. I knew we were going to get it.”

Warfield was convinced.

“My big guys said we’re running it. I lean on them,” Warfield said. “I was back and forth on that call. I said, ‘Can we get this?’ My guys on the left side said to run behind them.”

Hayes carried the ball 32 times, and sophomore Jon Tracy added 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. The Quips leaned on an offensive line that averages 303 pounds to sustain a couple of long drives.

The Quips had touchdown drives of 13 and 17 plays covering 70 and 80 yards.

“These were two great teams here,” Weachter said. “What changed the game was they had the ball for most of the third quarter.”

McDevitt had the ball for 89 seconds in the third.

Freshman quarterback Stone Saunders, who already lists offers from Maryland and Michigan, completed 13 of 24 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns for McDevitt. Saunders threw a 59-yarder to Mario Easterly, a 55-yarder to Kamil Foster and an 18-yarder to Marquese Williams. Williams also scored a rushing touchdown.

McDevitt led 13-0 and 20-14.

“We’ve been there before,” said Warfield, whose team rallied back for the second week in a row.

Bishop McDevitt scored 13 points before the Quips offense saw the field. Saunders threw a 59-yard touchdown on the game’s second play, and then Aliquippa misplayed the following kickoff, giving the ball back to McDevitt. A 16-yard touchdown run by Williams gave McDevitt a 13-0 lead.

Aliquippa answered with a one-play touchdown drive as Hayes broke free for a 42-yard run. One minute later the Quips scored again when Cameron Lindsey returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown.

With about 5 minutes left in the first quarter, the Quips led 14-13.

“We had no doubt,” Crowder said. “We went down 13-0 and I still had no doubt. It was a fighting game. When you’re playing in 4A, the game is going to be hard.”

McDevitt retook a 20-14 lead on Saunders’ 55-yard pass to Foster early in the second quarter.

The Quips responded with a 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, and Tracy scored on a 2-yard run. The extra point snap went awry, leaving the teams tied at 20.

