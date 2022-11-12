Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals

By:

Friday, November 11, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield works with his team during practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Aliquippa.

It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week.

The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.

Aliquippa is one step closer to advancing to its 15th consecutive WPIAL football championship. The Quips will face No, 5 McKeesport (11-1) in the semifinals next Friday.

“This was the first time we played this year where the weather was bad, but we started off all right,” Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield said. “We still have to get better, but here we are. We’re going down the stretch. We have McKeesport, which will be a tough challenge. It’ll come down to us staying focused and making sure we’re doing what we’re going to do.”

It’s a rematch of last year’s semifinal, which Aliquippa won 27-21 in overtime.

The Quips (10-0), who have won 22 games in a row, topped Montour, 33-0, in Parkway Conference play during Week 3 and had their way again Friday.

DJ Walker caught a 28-yard pass from Quentin Goode on Aliquippa’s opening possession.

Montour was backed up near its own goal line on its next drive and on fourth down Spartans punter Craig Sonson Jr. took a knee in the end zone for a safety to give the Quips an 8-0 lead.

On the kickoff following the safety, Nate Lindsey-Gill picked up the ball at his own 25, found a lane and went untouched 75 yards for a touchdown, putting Aliquippa ahead 20-0.

“I was a little surprised they (took a knee on the punt), but with the weather I can understand why they did it,” Warfield said. “We were fortunate to get a big special teams play after it. That was really nice.”

The Quips continued to roll in the second quarter. Tiqwai Hayes busted off a 63-yard touchdown run for a score. John Tracy then added a touchdown on an 86-yard run.

The Quips defense was also strong, forcing three turnovers in the first half.

Montour moved into Aliquippa territory for the first time following a 41-yard pass from Trey Hopper to Brock Janeda, but Arison Walker intercepted a pass later in the drive to end the threat.

Walker had two interceptions in the first half. Hayes also picked off a pass.

Hayes’ interception led to a 50-yard connection between Goode and Dorius Moreland for a touchdown in the final minute of the half, which invoked the mercy rule for the second half.

Many of the Quips starters did not play in the second half and instead took the game in from the sidelines wearing ponchos.

Tracy had 111 rushing yards on nine carries, while Hayes finished with 95 rushing yards. Goode completed 4 of 8 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Montour was without starting quarterback Jake Wolfe, who was injured in last week’s first-round win over Hampton. Wolfe had 1,473 passing yards and 17 touchdowns this season. The Spartans also were without leading receiver Keino Fitzpatrick II, who had 33 receptions.

“You can’t make mistakes against Aliquippa,” Montour coach Lou Cerro said. “We made mistakes and they took advantage of them. That’s why they are the No. 1 team in the state. Our kids played hard until the end, and that’s all you can ask for in a game like that.”

Brock Janeda scored on a 28-yard run in the third quarter for Montour’s lone touchdown.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Aliquippa, Montour