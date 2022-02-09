Aliquippa ‘hitting stride,’ defeats Seton LaSalle for 1st-place tie in Section 2-3A

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 12:04 AM

A young basketball team can age considerably in the short span of 25 days.

Aliquippa experienced a noticeable growth spurt between its two games against Seton LaSalle, said Quips coach Nick Lackovich, who starts three sophomores and two juniors. Almost a month after losing a heartbreaker in overtime, Aliquippa played more to its potential Tuesday night and defeated No. 3 Seton LaSalle, 59-46, creating a first-place tie in Section 2-3A.

Quips junior Donovan Walker scored 20 points, sophomore Cameron Lindsey had 16, and the two combined to go 16 for 16 at the foul line.

“That month changed us a lot,” Lindsey said. “We’ve been through some ups and downs, but I feel like we’re hitting our stride.”

When Aliquippa lost to Seton LaSalle, 77-74, on Jan. 14, the Quips built a 25-point lead in the first half and watched it vanish after halftime. Lackovich said his team played that game like it was trailing on the scoreboard. This time, the Quips had a one-point lead at half and pulled away with a strong third quarter.

“They weren’t going to let it happen again,” Lackovich said. “They were pretty determined.”

Aliquippa (14-7, 8-1) now has a four-game winning streak which included an impressive 15-point nonsection win over Lincoln Park on Sunday. With the playoffs starting next week, the Quips could be a team peaking at the right time.

“Now we’re starting to knock off some ranked teams,” Lackovich said. “I’m thinking maybe with the win against Lincoln Park and the win against Seton LaSalle tonight, we should be a two or three seed.

“We could make a case for it.”

Along with being young, the Quips had to get past the hangover of a state championship football season. Four of the five basketball starters also started for the football team that won the PIAA title in December, so the transition took time.

“It’s been a struggle getting these guys back into basketball,” Lackovich said. “They were still taking victory laps in the middle of January, and you can’t blame them at their age. They did something great, but, man, we have to take care of business in basketball.”

Alex Jones led Seton LaSalle (16-3, 8-1) with 16 points and Connor Spratt had 13.

The Rebels didn’t shoot particularly well and made only 2 of 12 tries from 3-point range, both in the fourth quarter. Aliquippa made only one 3-pointer but was perfect from the foul line, which proved to be the difference.

“To their credit, you’re not going to lose many games when you go 16 for 16 from the foul line,” said Seton LaSalle coach Mark Walsh, adding that the free throws were well earned.

“They were fouls,” he said.

Aliquippa finished the third quarter with a 14-4 run that turned the game in its favor. The Quips’ man-to-man defense sparked the run, converting turnovers and blocks into points at the other end.

Aliquippa led 39-30 after three.

“They made a run on us there in the third quarter and we couldn’t answer,” Walsh said. “We just weren’t able to execute our offense against their man pressure.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

