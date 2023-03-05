Aliquippa rallies past Northgate to win 13th WPIAL basketball championship

By:

Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 3:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s DJ Walker and Tikey Hayes celebrate with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Northgate in the Class 2A final on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsay gets to the rim as Northgate’s Desmond Williams defends in the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey blocks the shot of Northgate’s Landon Lockett during the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Northgate’s Josh Willams scores over Aliquippa’s Quentin Goode during the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Northgate’s Carson Cooper scores past Aliquippa’s Jayace Williams during the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Northgate’s Josh Williams blocks the shot of Aliquippa’s Jayace Williams during the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball championship Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s DJ Walker and Tikey Hayes celebrate after defeating Northgate in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Aliquippa won its 13th WPIAL boys basketball title — its first since back-to-back championships in 2015-16 — but the Quips had to come back to do it.

Top-seeded Aliquippa rallied from an 11-point deficit late in the second quarter to hold back No. 6 Northgate, 52-40, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Saturday afternoon at Petersen Events Center.

The Quips (20-6) pulled off a three-game sweep of the Flames (19-7), a Section 1 opponent, to celebrate basketball and football titles in the same school year.

Many of the same players had a hand in both titles.

Cam Lindsey led the Quips, who outscored the Flames 14-6 in the third quarter and 28-13 in the second half, with 21 points and 17 rebounds, while Donovan Walker added 11 points.

Walker also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Quips have now held six straight opponents to 40 or fewer points.

Josh Williams led the Flames with 11 points.

This story will be updated.

Watch an archived version of this game at Trib HSSN.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Aliquippa, Northgate