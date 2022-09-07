Aliquippa remains atop Trib 10 power rankings while 3 new teams enter

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 3:34 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Mason Childress celebrates with Eric Kasperowicz after Kasperowicz’s touchdown run against Montour Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Montour High School.

A competitive Week 1 led to three changes from the debut Trib 10 of the 2022 season last week.

All around the district, most games were close, including five contests that went beyond regulation and three matchups that went to double overtime.

Home losses by Penn-Trafford and Seneca Valley and a road loss by Avonworth bounced those three teams from the power rankings, opening the door for a 6A, 5A and 4A team to enter the Trib 10.

With a season-opening victory, Aliquippa remains atop this week’s rankings.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings:

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Rank, school, record, previous, upcoming opponent

1. Aliquippa, 1-0, (1), the Quips visit North Catholic on Friday on HSSN

2. Gateway, 2-0, (2), the Gators visit North Hills on Friday on HSSN

3. Central Catholic, 1-1, (3), the Vikings visit Bethel Park on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Valley, 2-0, (5), the Warriors visit Hampton on Friday

5. Belle Vernon, 1-0, (7), the Leopards visit No. 6 McKeesport on Friday on HSSN

6. McKeesport, 2-0, (8), the Tigers host No. 5 Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN

7. Thomas Jefferson, 1-1, (9), the Jaguars visit West Mifflin on Friday

8. North Allegheny, 2-0, (NR), the Tigers host McDowell on Friday on HSSN

9. Upper St. Clair, 2-0, (NR), the Panthers host Baldwin on Friday

10. Mars, 2-0, (NR), the Fightin’ Planets visit Blackhawk on Friday

Out: Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Avonworth

Tags: Aliquippa, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Gateway, Mars, McKeesport, North Allegheny, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair