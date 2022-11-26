Aliquippa rolls past Central Valley to capture 19th WPIAL football title

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes leaped over his linemen and landed in the end zone, but the running back was quickly airborne again when guard Neco Eberhardt lifted him off his feet in celebration.

The Quips’ big men did a lot of heavy lifting Friday night in a run-focused championship effort. Hayes and John Tracy each rushed for more than 100 yards and combined for four short touchdowns as defending champion Aliquippa defeated rival Central Valley, 34-7, in the WPIAL Class 4A final at Acrisure Stadium.

One stat summed up the line’s work: Aliquippa had 249 rushing yards and Central Valley rushed for merely one yard.

“We brought that physicality and mental toughness to the field,” senior lineman Jason McBride said, “and let our running backs do what they do.”

The win added a remarkable 19th title to Aliquippa’s unmatched collection of WPIAL football championships.

“It feels good,” Quips coach Mike Warfield said. “To do it back to back, that was important to the kids. I’m pleased that they’re satisfied to the degree of winning the game. I know there’s more work to do.”

Hayes, a sophomore, rushed 26 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Tracy, a junior, had 108 yards on 22 carries and scored once.

Aliquippa (12-0) ran almost twice as many offensive plays as Central Valley (69 to 35), dominated time of possession by more than 20 minutes and snapped the Warriors’ string of WPIAL titles.

Central Valley (11-2) had won the past three WPIAL Class 3A titles and was a two-time state champion before moving up to 4A this season.

“This is tough because this is something we’re not used to and don’t want to get used to,” Central Valley coach Mark Lyons said.

Hayes, a sophomore standout, scored on runs of 2, 1 and 4 yards to lead 14-0 at halftime and 21-0 in the third quarter. Tracy added a 2-yard TD in the third and Jayace Williams caught a 34-yarder in the fourth quarter to lead 34-0.

Adding to the Beaver Country rivalry is that the schools are less than 10 miles apart.

“Sharing a zip code with a team, that’s an automatic rivalry,” Hayes said. “This year, we get the bragging rights for the entire 15001.”

