Aliquippa scores 27 consecutive points in PIAA semifinal victory over Jersey Shore

Friday, December 3, 2021 | 10:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cyair Clark works out during practice on Aug. 17, 2021, in Aliquippa.

Aliquippa scored four touchdowns in a 6-minute span Friday night including an 83-yard pass and an 84-yard punt return to defeat Jersey Shore, 41-16, in a PIAA Class 4A semifinal at Central Cambria.

Yet, for awhile, the Quips were left scoreless.

The District 4 champion held a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter before Aliquippa turned momentum its way with a last-second touchdown on the final play of the first half. On fourth-and-goal with 1 second left, Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes drove across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run as the first-half clock expired.

The Quips then scored 27 consecutive points.

The victory takes Aliquippa to Hershey for the second time in four years. The Quips will play Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA finals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium.

Aliquippa scored touchdowns four different ways including a pair of interception returns.

Hayes and senior Cyair Clark each scored twice. Clark took a punt return 84 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and an interception 25 yards in the fourth.

Hayes had touchdown runs of 1 and 37 yards.

The Quips trailed 10-7 at half, but that deficit lasted just 20 seconds into the third quarter. On the first play of the second half, wideout Tajier Thornton caught an 83-yard touchdown from quarterback Quentin Goode to take a 14-10 Aliquippa lead.

The Quips never trailed again.

This story will be updated.

